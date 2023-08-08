Newcastle United haven't yet tabled a bid for Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

How much does Joachim Andersen earn?

The Dane, who earns £75,000 per week currently, has proven to be an excellent signing for the Eagles, forging a strong defensive partnership with Marc Guehi.

Andersen has been an immediate key man ever since arriving from Lyon in 2021, making 72 appearances in the space of two seasons. Last term, he started 32 of his side's 38 Premier League matches, not to mention featuring three times for Denmark at the 2022 World Cup

The 27-year-old is one player who has been linked with a summer move to Newcastle recently, as the Magpies look to boost their centre-back options. The consensus is that a new partner for Sven Botman is being looked at currently, with Fabian Schar now considered more of a squad player than a key starter, with the Swiss technician turning 32 years of age later this year.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding the Magpies' pursuit of Andersen, although it looks as though a move is nowhere near as far along as some reports may have suggested.

Will Newcastle sign Joachim Andersen?

According to Nixon on Twitter on Sunday [via Geordie Boot Boys], Newcastle haven't actually tabled an offer for the Palace defender yet this summer, despite all the rumours and links.

"No bid for Andersen at this point."

Andersen is someone who could be a brilliant option for Newcastle to bring in before the end of the current transfer window, even though their interest doesn't seem too strong at the moment.

He ticks so many boxes for the Magpies, starting with the fact that he is now an experienced Premier League player who wouldn't need time to adjust to footballer in a new country, particularly in a league a frenetic as England's top flight.

At 27, Andersen is also in the sweet spot in his career where is both very experienced but also at his peak, with that unlikely to change over the next four or five years. A dominant presence who won 3.3 aerial duels per game at the World Cup, he could be a great foil for Botman, also showcasing his long-range passing to start moves and general suit Eddie Howe's style of play.

The Palace ace's quality was highlighted by former England international Micah Richards on Match of the Day last season, who said:

"[Joachim] Andersen, he has been brilliant again this season. He always organises from the back. You have got [Ivan] Toney and [Yoane] Wissa, two physical guys, and he dealt with them really well. When he was in possession of the ball, he is very comfortable as well and this was one of the games of his season, setting the tone."

That further illustrates the qualities that Andersen has in his game, and if Newcastle do end up snapping him up over the next few weeks, it would be a surprise if he wasn't a success, coming in as a younger option than Schar and helping the Magpies become even more of a force in 2023/24.