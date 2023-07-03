Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing both Kalvin Phillips and Conor Gallagher on loan this summer, as they look to bolster their midfield options.

Are Newcastle signing more midfielders?

The Magpies enjoyed a fantastic 2022/23 season, qualifying for the Champions League and arguably finding themselves ahead of schedule under Eddie Howe.

This is not a time for Newcastle to rest on their laurels, however, and a number of new signings are required this summer with Champions League football sure to be taxing on the squad, as Sandro Tonali is now the first major capture of the summer.

Midfield is clearly still an area of the pitch Howe has identified as in need of strengthening however, as the Magpies have also missed out on bringing in James Maddison and Dominik Szoboszlai, who have joined Tottenham and Liverpool respectively.

Are Phillips and Gallagher joining Newcastle?

According to The Irish Independent, Phillips and Gallagher have emerged as potential targets for Newcastle this summer, with loan moves being mooted:

"Newcastle United are looking into possible loan signings this summer with Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher both of interest."

The report claims The Magpies are keeping a "close watch" on Phillips, who wants to fight for his place at Manchester City but may find out it's simply not going to work come pre-season. Gallagher meanwhile has been a target in "each of the past two transfer windows", although he too could look to stay and fight for his place with his current club.

Phillips and Gallagher would represent exciting additions for Newcastle's midfield before the new season gets underway, with the pair both England internationals with plenty of Premier League experience, despite their inability to force their way in with their current squads.

The former may have had a tough first season at Manchester City, suffering injury problems and only starting two Premier League matches, but he is still a top-level midfielder who Barcelona legend and one of the greatest midfielders of all time, Xavi, has described as "superb".

Meanwhile, Gallagher could be a strong link man between the midfield and the attack, and he has already shone on loan away from Chelsea in the past, scoring eight goals and registering three assists in the league for Crystal Palace.

Whether City and the Blues are willing to let them leave could be an obstacle, but if the chance to sign them temporarily emerges, Newcastle should jump at it, with the moves potentially becoming permanent further down the line.