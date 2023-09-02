Highlights Newcastle United could potentially sign free agent Kasper Schmeichel as a backup goalkeeper, which could be a savvy move.

Schmeichel brings immense experience and a winning mentality, having won the Premier League with Leicester City and being a consistent performer for Denmark.

While his best days may be behind him at 36, Schmeichel's knowledge of the Premier League could make him a valuable addition to the squad.

Newcastle United are still able to sign free agents this summer, despite the transfer window closing, and they could decide to eye one up, according to Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge.

Do Newcastle need a new goalkeeper?

The Magpies have enjoyed a good summer in the transfer market overall, making necessary additions to the squad as they look to go up another gear.

Sandro Tonali is perhaps the most eye-catching addition who has come in, arriving as a highly rated player from Serie A giants AC Milan, while Harvey Barnes could also be a shrewd acquisition from Leicester City.

Elsewhere, Tino Livramento is an exciting young English right-back who could be viewed as Kieran Trippier's long-term replacement in the role, coming in from Southampton.

While Newcastle look well-stocked in many areas of the pitch, it could be argued that a strong backup for Nick Pope in goal could also be needed should the Englishman get injured for an extended period of time.

Martin Dubravka is the current second-choice option between the sticks, but there could potentially be an upgrade available for him, even though he has been a reliable performer on the whole.

The Magpies can now only turn to players who are without a club, following the end of the summer window on Friday night, and it looks as though they could do just that, according to one journalist.

Will Newcastle sign Kasper Schmeichel?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Sky Sports reporter Bridge talked up the idea of Newcastle signing former Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who is a free agent after leaving OGC Nice:

"I’ve just seen that Kasper Schmeichel has left Nice on a free. I might be putting two and two together and making five, but that would be a good move for him, surely."

This could be a really savvy piece of business by Newcastle in the coming days, with Schmeichel a hugely experienced player who has achieved so much in the game.

The Dane famously won the Premier League with Leicester back in 2015/16, in what remains one of the greatest achievements in the history of English football, and he was a vital member of that side, starting all 38 league matches that season.

Schmeichel is also a 91-cap Denmark international, highlighting what a consistent performer he has been at international level for an extended period of time, and former Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has described him as "outstanding" in the past.

At 36, his very best days are now likely behind him, but he is someone who knows the Premier League inside-out and possesses a certain aura in goal, learning from the best in his father, Peter.

He isn't an individual who would get daunted by being thrown into the side if Pope suddenly picked up a lengthy injury, and his winning mentality could be a great addition to the squad.

There is no question that Pope would continue at first-choice if Schmeichel did come in, but having the ex-Foxes ace put pressure on him for minutes could get even more out of the current No 1 moving forward.