Newcastle United are closely monitoring Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kerem Demirbay for a summer transfer swoop, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Will Newcastle sign a new central midfielder?

Newcastle's current central midfield options have been performing very well, with both Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton ranked among the best-performing players in the squad by Sofascore, but Eddie Howe is eager to strengthen further this summer.

The Magpies have made contact with Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is likely to be available for a cut-price fee at the end of the season, while Manchester United's Scott McTominay has been of interest for quite some time.

Having been targeted by Liverpool in the past, Newcastle have also now joined the race for Demirbay, and signing the midfielder would not break the bank, according to a new report from Sky Sports.

The 29-year-old could cost as little as £3.5m this summer, and he is likely to be leaving Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season, amid interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

There may be an option to remain in Germany, as Hertha BSC have been named as potential suitors, while Fiorentina were also interested in the Leverkusen ace in the January transfer window.

Given that the £83k-per-week earner's contract expires in 2024, he is set to be available for a reduced amount this summer, as it will be Leverkusen's last opportunity to cash in, and Newcastle are closely monitoring the situation.

Should Newcastle sign Kerem Demirbay?

The German has shown a keen eye for goal over the course of the past year, ranking in the 92nd percentile for non-penalty goals per 90, when compared to other players in his position, also placed in the 83rd percentile for assists.

Hailed as having a "super left foot" by members of the media, the maestro has also averaged more tackles and blocks per 90 than Sean Longstaff in the same timeframe, indicating he could be an upgrade on the 25-year-old defensively.

Given the performances of Joelinton and Guimaraes this season, Demirbay is unlikely to be able to dislodge them in the starting XI, despite enjoying another solid Bundesliga campaign, in which he has weighed in with three goals and three assists.

However, the two-time Germany international's availability for such a low price makes him a low-risk signing, and there is evidence that he would definitely be an upgrade on Longstaff, who has not been as impressive as the Magpies' other midfielders this season.