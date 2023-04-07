Rumoured Newcastle United transfer target Kevin Danso will prove to be a "very expensive" addition in the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Is Danso playing well this season?

The 24-year-old is enjoying an excellent season for Lens, proving to be an important figure at the heart of the Ligue 1 side's defence. He has started all 29 league matches in 2022/23 to date, averaging 3.4 clearances per game and also enjoying a 90.5% pass completion rate, helping his side jump to second in the table and just six points behind current leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Danso isn't out of contract at Lens until the end of the 2025/26 season, but Newcastle have been linked with a move - presumably as Eddie Howe eyes defensive reinforcements that can make them an even tougher side to break down next season and beyond.

A new update has now emerged regarding the Austrian's future, as a potential move to St James' Park beckons during the summer window.

Could Danso join Newcastle this summer?

According to Austrian journalist Peter Linden (via Sport Witness), Danso will be a "very expensive" option for Newcastle, although it is also stated that "money isn’t an issue" for the Magpies when it comes to making new signings, as it is going to be a "hot transfer summer" for the defender in terms of interest in him.

There is Financial Fair Play to take into account, of course, but it is thought that the Magpies would be able to bid a sufficient amount for his services without it being a problem.

We think Danso could be a superb signing by Newcastle if they manage to get a deal over the line, potentially forging a long-term centre-back partnership with big-money signing Sven Botman, who is only 23 himself.

That is nothing against Fabian Schar, who is enjoying an excellent campaign, averaging 3.9 clearances per match in 2022/23 and can count Howe as one of his biggest fans, but he is now 31 years of age and the manager will surely have to think about long-term replacements sooner rather than later.

At 24, Danso would be coming in at an ideal time in his career, having already picked up plenty of experience. The 13-cap Austria defender has earned praise from Fabrizio Romano for "performing at a great level" this term and surely has his best years ahead of him as he enters his peak years.