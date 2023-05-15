Newcastle United are interested in Khephren Thuram "above all" other clubs, and they want to get a deal done quickly, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Which midfield signings could Newcastle make?

Newcastle have a number of targets at central midfield, including West Ham United captain Declan Rice, however, given the level of interest in his signature, they will consider signing Scott McTominay if they miss out on the England international.

The PIF are also eyeing an ambitious move for Juventus' Adrien Rabiot, amid the Frenchman's uncertain future with the Serie A club, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, and no new deal on the horizon at the moment.

The Magpies have been looking at Thuram for quite some time now, with The Athletic reporting he was an option for Eddie Howe at the back end of March, and their interest in the Nice star now appears to be growing.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, Galetti claimed that the Frenchman is a target for a number of top clubs, but Newcastle are emerging as the most interested party.

The journalist said: "Khéphren Thuram is a midfielder who has enjoyed very good performances with Nice this season and is attracting the attention of many clubs, including Chelsea, PSG, and at the moment above all Newcastle.

"To beat the fierce competition the Magpies want to speed things up, especially relating to the high possibility of qualification for the next Champions League where they want to arrive with a very competitive squad.”

What are Thuram's stats looking like ahead of possible Newcastle move?

With the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea both vying for the signature of the midfielder, it shows just how far Newcastle have come and just how ambitious PIF are as Champions League qualification edges closer.

The Italy-born maestro ranks highly among a number of key metrics for midfielders, most notably for his dribbling ability, ranking in the 93rd percentile for successful take-ons, and in the 95th for progressive carries per 90 over the course of the past year.

Although he has often been utilised as a defensive midfielder this season, the 6 foot 4 colossus has proven his worth going forward, weighing in with four assists, the joint-highest amount in the Nice squad, while he has also been praised for his "excellent technique" by football scout Jacek Kulig.

There are some indications McTominay could be a better signing, defensively speaking, considering the Scot has averaged more tackles, blocks and clearances than the £14k-per-week Nice star in the last year.

However, Thuram's threat on the front foot makes him a more well-rounded player than the Manchester United ace, and he would be a solid addition to Howe's squad this summer.