Highlights Newcastle United are still interested in signing Kieran Tierney, but have changed tact from previous links.

Tierney would provide stiff competition for Dan Burn at left-back, with his tenacious defensive work and overlapping width.

The Magpies got off to a perfect start to their season last weekend.

Newcastle United could try something slightly different to previous reports in an attempt to land Kieran Tierney, according to a new update.

What's happening with Kieran Tierney?

The Magpies couldn't have asked for a more impressive start to their 2023/24 season last weekend, as they ripped Aston Villa apart at St James' Park, winning 5-1.

It was fantastic occasion for so many reasons, with Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes enjoying debuts to cherish, and it was a performance that suggested Newcastle are well-equipped for another top-four finish, as well as a decent run in the Champions League.

Read the latest Newcastle transfer news HERE...

While their squad looks as formidable as it has even been, that's not to say that a little more transfer business between now and the end of the current window wouldn't go amiss.

One player who has been linked to a summer move to Newcastle a number of times is Tierney, who finds himself out of favour at Arsenal and unlikely to feature much in 2023/24 unless the Gunners pick up injury problems.

The Scot is seen as someone who could further bolster the Magpies' squad, providing stiff competition for Dan Burn at left-back, as he continues to shine there. However, reports this week revealed Arsenal's £30m price tag was causing issues.

How much will Tierney cost?

According to Football Insider, the Magpies are still pushing to sign Tierney this summer, but are now moving for a loan deal, effectively taking that initial cost from £30m down to zero.

However, the Gunners are currently sticking to their permanent price tag:

"Kieran Tierney is nearing the Arsenal exit as Real Sociedad and Newcastle have made contact over a potential deal, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed Tierney wants first team football and is keen to go where he will play.

"Arsenal want to sell the defender permanently, but both Sociedad and Newcastle have enquired over a potential loan deal."

Tierney has looked like an excellent option for Newcastle all summer long, with the 26-year-old possessing so many attributes to fit in with what Eddie Howe is looking for in a signing.

A tenacious player with a great team ethic, the Arsenal man combines dogged defensive work with good technical ability going forward, having assisted 37 times in 170 appearances for Celtic earlier in his career.

Tierney would come in as a very different option to Burn - better on the ball and providing more natural overlapping width - and Howe could rotate the pair throughout the season, keeping them both fresh and giving opposition sides different headaches, depending on who is playing.

The left-back has been called "fantastic" by Mikel Arteta in the past, suggesting the Gunners manager rates him but just can't find a place for him in his starting lineup, and a loan move could be the best outcome for all parties if Arsenal decide they do see a long-term future for him in north London.