Newcastle United could still make a move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney despite rival interest from a European club and the addition of Lewis Hall, according to pundit Frank McAvennie.

Why would Newcastle need Hall and Tierney?

Earlier this month, Eddie Howe made it clear he wanted to sign one more player this summer, in order to have the "ideal depth" in his squad, and the manager has now gotten his wish, with Chelsea's Hall joining on loan, with an obligation to buy.

Hall has arrived at St. James' Park for the season, and Newcastle must pay £28m plus £7m in add-ons to sign him permanently, with Howe seemingly bringing the 18-year-old in to play at left-back, having been in the market for a new option in that area of the pitch throughout the summer.

However, Jacob Whitehead makes it clear in his piece for The Athletic that Hall is not just a left-back, favouring a box-to-box midfield role, so Howe could choose to utilise him in a left-sided number 8 position.

However, Howe has seemingly brought the youngster in to strengthen his defence, which means there may be no reason to bring Tierney in on loan, having previously identified the Arsenal ace as a target.

Even so, pundit Frank McAvennie believes the Magpies could make a late swoop for the Scotland international, who he thinks can do a lot better than Real Sociedad, with the Spanish side recently being named as potential suitors.

In an interview with Football Insider, McAvennie said: “I think he is better than that.

“I think he is a better player than Real Sociedad. He is just not getting a game because of the way they are playing at Arsenal, it is nothing to do with his injury.

“I do not know what has happened with Newcastle because I thought he would have gone there. I think they might still come in, I would not be surprised if he ended up going to Newcastle.“

Is Kieran Tierney joining Newcastle?

Although the Scot could be another fantastic option for Howe at left-back, having been hailed as "sensational" by journalist Nizaar Kinsella, it seems very unlikely that Newcastle make a move for him in the final week of the transfer window.

Howe has made it clear that he is working under "tight constraints", as the club need to abide by Financial Fair Play rules, and he has already signed Hall, in what will eventually be a £35m deal, so the manager has no reason to bring in another left-back.

Arsenal have always insisted on a £30m fee for the 26-year-old, so he is likely to be unaffordable, with the Magpies already shelling out €153m (£131m) on transfer fees this summer, not including the £35m they will need to pay for Hall.

If the Chelsea loanee cements himself as a central midfielder, rather than a left-back, Newcastle could revisit a deal for Tierney in the future, but the former Celtic man may have already left Arsenal by that point, so it is now very unlikely he moves to St. James' Park.