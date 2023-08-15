Newcastle United have now made fresh contact over a deal for Kieran Tierney, with a new report also revealing how much Arsenal would be willing to let the left-back leave for this summer.

Are Newcastle signing a left-back?

According to a report from The Telegraph, Newcastle are looking to sign a left back on loan in the final two weeks of the transfer window, as they are wary of financial fair play, having identified Marc Cucurella and Tierney as potential options.

Only one of the two is set to arrive on Tyneside, but they have so far found it difficult to negotiate a deal, despite Arsenal's willingness to sell their left-back, as the Magpies are now viewed as rivals for the Champions League places.

The Gunners would prefer to sell the Scotland international at this stage, but a compromise could be reached to allow Eddie Howe's side to defer the fee for another year, in order to avoid receiving FFP restrictions.

The 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium and wants to play regularly, so he could seek a move to St. James' Park this summer.

According to a report from The Chronicle, Newcastle's interest in the Arsenal defender has not gone away, and they have now made fresh contact with the north London club in order to discuss a deal.

The difficulty up to this point has been the Gunners' asking price of £30m, with Mikel Arteta's side well aware they are in a strong negotiating position, as the former Celtic man has three years remaining on his current deal.

Arsenal are willing to part ways with the Scot this summer, but only for the right price, and the Magpies continue to be kept in the loop, as their Champions League rivals begin to seriously look at a possible exit plan.

How many caps does Kieran Tierney have for Scotland?

The Isle of Man-born defender has made 38 appearances for national side Scotland, during which time he has scored one goal, but he has not been able to hold down as consistent a place in the Arsenal starting XI in recent times.

Last season, the full-back featured for just 776 minutes over the course of the Premier League campaign, playing second fiddle to Oleksandr Zinchenko, but that does not mean he would not be a good signing for Newcastle.

When the Arsenal ace was featuring more regularly in the first team, he was lauded as "sensational" by journalist Nizaar Kinsella, and he has still managed to impress on occasion for the Gunners in more recent times.

Last season, the former Celtic star performed well when called upon in the Europa League, achieving an average SofaScore match rating of 7.07, the fifth-highest figure in the squad, having made six appearances in the competition.

Tierney could be a solid signing for Newcastle, if he is able to reignite his form, and it is exciting news that a deal is still on the cards, even though a loan deal may be required, as a result of FFP restrictions, making this one to watch over the coming weeks.