Newcastle United are in pole position to sign Arsenal's Kieran Tierney this summer, with the left-back emerging as a top target for Eddie Howe, according to reports.

Will Kieran Tierney leave Arsenal this summer?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has refused to rule out Tierney departing in the summer, with the Scot falling behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, mainly being limited to appearances as a substitute.

As such, the Scot could seek a move elsewhere in the upcoming window, and there are a number of Premier League clubs interested in his signature, including Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola said to be eyeing a move.

With Aston Villa also being named as potential suitors, there could reportedly be a bidding war for the 25-year-old this summer, which could potentially drive up his transfer fee, according to journalist Charles Watts.

However, it is Newcastle that are currently leading the race for the Douglas-born defender, with Football Insider now reporting they are in pole position, despite the interest from Man City and Villa.

The report claims the Magpies are planning a major squad overhaul this summer, as they prepare to hopefully bring Champions League football back to St. James' Park, which could entice the Arsenal ace.

Not only that, but the former Celtic man is also attracted by a move to Newcastle due to the fact it would bring him closer to his family in Scotland, which could help the Tyneside club win the race for his signature.

Should Newcastle sign Tierney?

As previously highlighted, the Scotland international's game time has been heavily limited this season, and he has not looked amazing when he has been given the opportunity to impress, averaging just a 6.26 WhoScored match rating in the league.

That said, it can be difficult for players to prove themselves when they are not given a consistent run in the team, and the £110k-per-week defender could still be an excellent signing, if he is able to rediscover his previous form.

Hailed as an "absolute baller" by football scout Jacek Kulig, the full-back recorded 37 assists and eight goals in 170 appearances for Celtic, displaying his talent on the front foot, while he has also been called a "leader" by journalist Josh Bunting.

With game time at Arsenal now limited, a move might be exactly what Tierney needs to reignite his career, and he would be a solid addition to Howe's squad.