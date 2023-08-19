Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has been a transfer target for Newcastle United this summer, but a new report has revealed why they have decided to walk away from the deal.

What's going on with Kieran Tierney?

While youngster Lewis Hall has arrived on loan from Chelsea, providing more competition for places at left-back, it could be argued that another addition in that area wouldn't go amiss, considering Dan Burn is not a natural there and Eddie Howe is trying to build a squad capable of fighting on four fronts.

One player who has been constantly linked with a move to Newcastle this summer is Tierney, who has found himself out of favour at Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta seeing Oleksandr Zinchenko as first-choice, and the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber possibly seen as better options as well.

With Timber now injured for a considerable time however, the Gunners may decide to keep Tierney amidst interest from the Magpies and Celtic, and a new update has revealed Newcastle have now withdrawn their interest.

Why haven't Newcastle signed Kieran Tierney?

According to Football Insider, PIF have decided to "pull (the) plug on Tierney deal", as they feel Hall is sufficient cover to Burn on the left side:

"Newcastle United have ended their interest in Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney with a deal for Chelsea’s Lewis Hall all but done, sources have told Football Insider. The Magpies have held extensive talks this summer with Tierney’s camp about a potential move.

"But Newcastle’s interest in the 26-year-old Scotland international has evaporated after they chose to press ahead with a deal for 18-year-old Hall."

It is a shame for Newcastle to miss out on Tierney this summer, considering what a good footballer he is - one who has been described as "amazing" by teammate Zinchenko - but it is understandable why the Magpies have taken this stance.

In Burn, they have a great first-choice option who continues to do such a solid job for the team, and the veteran is still capable of starting around 30 matches in all competitions, assuming he is fit.

When it comes to domestic cup competitions, and potentially the odd Premier League or Champions League game, Hall could then be seen as a strong backup option, having made 12 senior appearances for Chelsea to date, showing that he can handle the pressure at the top level as he aims to succeed Burn as top dog by season's end.

Tierney could be a good option further down the line if he hasn't found a new club - he is only 26 currently, whereas Burn is now 31, and the Scot can also play at centre-back - but for now, it makes sense to Newcastle to focus on other areas of the pitch after signing Hall on loan.

A new centre-back would be ideal, coming in as a possible replacement for Fabian Schar, but certainly someone who will compete with him for minutes, and that would complete a strong summer in the transfer market.