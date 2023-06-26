Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney would be an astute signing by Newcastle United this summer, according to transfer expert Dean Jones.

Do Newcastle want to sign Tierney?

The Magpies are set to embark upon a busy summer transfer window, with the funds available to sign top players, especially after qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Tierney is one of a host of individuals who has been linked with a move to St James' Park, with the £110,000-a-week Scot's Arsenal future up in the air. He struggled to enjoy regular football for the Gunners in 2022/23, being limited to only six starts in the Premier League, and it is hard to see that changing with Oleksandr Zinchenko such a key man.

For that reason, the 26-year-old could feel that he needs to move on before the beginning of the new campaign, and it could be that Newcastle are a perfect fit.

Could Tierney be the ideal fit for Magpies?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones talked up the idea of Tierney in a Magpies shirt, saying he is a signing that makes complete sense compared to other targets, namely Marc Cucurella:

"My hunch would be Kieran Tierney. I think that's probably the player that better fits that Newcastle team. If you combine all of his traits and then look at what you would be looking at in the makeup of that Newcastle starting 11, I think Tierney would be a really nice fit. "If you've got the old version of Cucurella then maybe you can start to bring that back, but you don't know how long it's going to take for him to return."

Tierney, who has been hailed as a "top-level" player by Stan Cullymoore, could be a fantastic option for Newcastle to snap up this summer, coming in as a completely different player to Dan Burn at left-back. While the latter has done superbly in that role, the Arsenal man would provide natural width from left-back, arguably giving the side a better balance in the process.

A tally of five goals and 14 assists for the Gunners shows that he can be effective in the attacking third, but he is also a good defender, averaging 1.8 clearances and 1.3 tackles per game for Scotland across four European Championship qualifiers.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has described Tierney as "fantastic" in the recent past, and he is a player who looks tailor-made to thrive for Newcastle, enhancing the squad depth greatly but possibly coming in as part of the strongest possible starting XI at the same time.