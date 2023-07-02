Newcastle United are battling Liverpool for the signing of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Who is Khephren Thuram?

The Frenchman is arguably one of Europe's most exciting young midfielders at the moment, already becoming a force for Nice and winning one cap for France at senior level.

It appears Thuram has caught the eye greatly, as he has emerged as a strong candidate to join Liverpool during the current transfer window.

However, Newcastle are also believed to be in the mix to sign the 22-year-old as the Magpies look to bolster their squad and provide stern competition for the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff moving forward.

A new update has now emerged regarding Thuram's future as the battle to snap him up continues to intensify.

What's the latest on Thuram to Newcastle?

Writing on Twitter on Saturday, Galetti said that Newcastle are looking to pounce for the signing of Thuram this summer, while Liverpool are trying to get a deal over the line as quickly as possible:

"Liverpool are speeding things up for Khephren Thuram. LFC want to close the gap with OGC Nice soon to anticipate the competition of Newcastle, which are starting to move concretely for the player: evolving situation."

Thuram could be a special addition to whoever signs him in the next few weeks, considering his long-term potential and the fact that he is already a formidable presence at just 22, with the ace being hailed as "very dangerous" by teammate Aaron Ramsey.

A combative midfielder who can play in a deep-lying or No 8 role - he has even played on the left-hand side of midfield - the £14,000-a-week Frenchman appeared in 35 of Nice's 38 Ligue 1 games last season, suggesting he will have few problems lasting long into next season despite his age, with Newcastle playing in four different competitions for the first time in a while in the upcoming term.

Given the nature of this update and the constant reports linking him with a move to Anfield, it does look as though Liverpool are arguably the favourites to sign Thuram, but the Magpies can offer him Champions League football - unlike the Reds - which could be a big advantage for them.

It is so encouraging to see Newcastle being linked with players of such calibre, regardless of where Thuram eventually ends up, highlighting the vast progress made in a short space of time under Eddie Howe at St James' Park.