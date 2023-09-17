Highlights Newcastle United could make more signings in January, specifically targeting West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who has impressed with his skills and work ethic.

Newcastle United could make more signings in the January transfer window, and they are believed to be eyeing a move for a talented Premier League player, according to a new report.

Will Newcastle make signings in January?

The Magpies made a welcome return to winning ways in the league on Saturday evening, battling their way to a 1-0 win at home to Brentford. The match was settled by a Callum Willson penalty, and the hope is that they now continue to climb their way up the table after a poor start to the campaign.

It was an impressive summer in the transfer market for Newcastle, with a number of top players making the move to St James' Park, including Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes from AC Milan and Leicester City respectively.

With the Magpies now a financial powerhouse, however, the funds will be available to again spend money once the January transfer window rolls around, should Eddie Howe want to bolster his squad ahead of the second half of the season, enhancing their hopes of securing back-to-back top four finishes.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding Newcastle's pursuit of one player, in what has the potential to be an exciting piece of business if it goes through.

Will Newcastle sign Lucas Paqueta?

According to a report from Spain [via The Daily Mail], the Magpies have identified West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta as a January target, seeing him as someone who could make a further difference in the middle of the park.

The fact that the Brazilian is currently being investigated over betting on football matches doesn't appear to have put Newcastle off - he denies any wrongdoing over the allegations - and they see him as an individual who is ideal for Howe's team.

Paqueta could be a fantastic signing if a move materialises in the coming months, having started this season in superb form for West Ham, catching the eye with his quality on the ball and work ethic out of possession.

The 26-year-old has averaged 4.2 tackles per game in the Premier League in 2023/24 to date, which is comfortably more than any other Hammers player, but he has also chipped in with a goal and an assist apiece.

Paqueta is now a 42-time capped Brazil international, which further highlights his pedigree, and has scored nine times for his country, including finding the net at the 2022 World Cup. He has been described as "absolutely incredible" by former West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, which says a lot about his ability, and he really could be exactly what Newcastle are after.

The aforementioned betting allegations are clearly a potential drawback, should he be found guilty - Manchester City have also been linked with a move - but assuming that issue blows over, the Magpies should do all they can to make the Brazilian part of their squad moving forward.

Few players are both a joy to watch and endlessly hard-working for the good of the team, but Paqueta ticks both of those boxes and is a wonderful footballer heading into the peak years of his career.