Newcastle United "have watched" Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone ahead of a potential summer transfer swoop, according to journalist Jacque Talbot.

Which midfielders are Newcastle interested in signing?

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen in midfield this summer, with it recently being reported they are still interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who scored four goals in Scotland's two most recent Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Kalvin Phillips is also an option for the Magpies, and Manchester City would not stand in his way if he were to express a desire to leave this summer, meaning he could be available on an initial loan, with a view to a permanent deal.

Having been linked to Marcus Thuram for quite some time, the Athletic's Chris Waugh has also claimed Newcastle are interested in his younger brother, Khephren, who is being targeted by Premier League rivals Liverpool.

In an interview with NUFC Blog, Talbot spoke about another Newcastle target, Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kone.

The journalist said: “Interestingly, The Athletic reported Newcastle have been looking in France and Germany at central midfielders, but didn’t reveal who. This brings me onto Manu Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach. He’s another Newcastle have watched who is likely to leave this summer at around the £40m mark.

“Again Liverpool are also keen – but talks have not developed since late last year. Both he and Thuram have been tipped to become future stars who would come in for a minimal cost, especially when you look at the likes of Jude Bellingham, who is likely to demand £120m.”

Would Kone be a good signing for Newcastle?

Football scout Jacek Kulig lauded the central midfielder for his performance against Bayern Munich earlier this season, describing him as a "one man army in midfield" after winning a remarkable 14/19 duels. Not only is the Frenchman gifted at winning back possession, but he is also a very good dribbler of the ball, ranking in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 over the past year, averaging 2.17.

Newcastle are already well-stocked in central midfield, with Howe having the likes of Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff to choose from, however Kone would still be a welcome addition, having proven himself in the Bundesliga.

At just 21-years-old, the starlet has already established himself as a key player for Monchengladbach, making 25 appearances this season, and he is ready to take the next step in his career.