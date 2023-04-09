Newcastle United are reportedly readying an "official proposal" to sign highly-rated young Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer.

How is Ugarte performing this season?

The Uruguayan is making a name for himself in Portugal currently, producing a string of influential performances for Sporting. This season, he has made 24 appearances in the Primeira Liga, not only enjoying a 91.1% pass completion rate but also averaging an eye-catching 3.9 tackles per game in the competition. Ugarte's tackling numbers are more impressive in the Europa League and Champions League, with 5.3 and 4.8 coming his way per match.

His displays are unlikely to be going unnoticed across Europe, with a number of clubs already linked with a move for him at the end of the season. Newcastle are one of those, as they look to delve into the transfer market and make some noticeable additions this summer.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding the Magpies' interest in Ugarte, as they potentially look to snap him up in the summer window.

Could Ugarte move to Newcastle this summer?

According to Record [via Sport Witness], Sporting will need to cash in on some of their biggest assets this summer and Ugarte "appears at the top of the list", in that respect. It is claimed that there is "growing interest" from Newcastle, who see him as a strong summer target.

The Magpies will apparently "move forward with an official proposal" for the Uruguay international, with a €60million (£53m) release clause existing in his current contract. His deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, so a big bid would be required to prise him away.

Ugarte could be a magnificent signing by Newcastle at the end of the season, with his aforementioned off-the-ball ability highlighting his impact, not to mention being hailed for being a "tenacious tackler" and someone with "great timing, anticipation & positioning" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

At 21, he would be coming in as a long-term acquisition with a high ceiling, but his performances for Sporting this season show that he could also be an immediate key man for the Magpies, adding both technical quality and bite in the middle of the park. More depth is required in that area, especially if Eddie Howe's side are playing Champions League football next season, and Ugarte could be the ideal addition in the deep-lying role, allowing the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Joleinton freedom to attack.