Newcastle United are now eyeing up Marc Cucurella this summer, and a new report has revealed they have two targets on their shortlist in the left-back position.

Will Newcastle sign a left-back?

The Magpies couldn't have asked for a more pleasing start to the 2023/24 Premier League season, following their stunning 5-1 victory at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Once again, they look like a formidable football team who may potentially have gone up another gear from last year, although this weekend's trip to treble-winners Manchester City will be a far bigger test of how far they have come.

While Eddie Howe has built an excellent squad since coming in - arguably their best of the Premier League era - a few more additions are needed to finish off a perfect summer.

Left-back is certainly one position that requires a little more depth, with Dan Burn an outstanding option there, but a lack of quality behind him in the pecking order and the flank still not really his perfect position.

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea has been linked with a move to St James' Park this summer and it looks as though Newcastle's interest in him hasn't gone away.

Will Newcastle sign Tierney or Cucurella?

Providing an update on Newcastle's left-back search, The Telegraph's Luke Edwards claimed that Cucurella is being looked at as a loan signing, as well as Arsenal's Kieran Tierney:

"Newcastle United are looking to sign a left back on loan before the close of the transfer window with both Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella of interest to them.

"Only one will arrive on Tyneside, but Newcastle have been given reason to believe that both would like to make the move and are looking to progress talks.

"Both deals would include either an option or an obligation to buy the player next summer and there is some confidence a breakthrough can be reached with at least one of their Premier League rivals."

It is great to hear that Newcastle are still pushing hard in their pursuit of a new left-back, with that area of the pitch a key one to strengthen in, as well as centre-back.

Burn has been so impressive there, even though he doesn't fit the bill as a natural in the role, but signing Cucurella or Tierney would provide Howe with a more typical left-back option, giving them more natural width and balance, particularly on the ball.

The former would be a strong choice, as he looks to bounce back from an underwhelming spell in a Chelsea shirt, having shone greatly for Brighton in a more settled side to the mess that he walked into at Stamford Bridge last season.

He still averaged 2.8 tackles per game in the league for the Blues, though, showing that he contributed positively at times, and his consistent tackling numbers and constant yellow cards throughout his career paint the picture of a feisty and passionate player St James' Park would adore.

The Scot would be a good option, but he has lost his place for Arsenal, so we think Cucurella, dubbed "fantastic" by a UEFA panel for his displays in Europe with Chelsea last season, deserves a chance away from the chaos that is Stamford Bridge's revolving door.