Newcastle United have now been told they must pay £60m for Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, as a result of the defender's recent England breakthrough, according to a report from Football Insider.

Are Newcastle signing a defender?

Newcastle are looking at strengthening all areas of their defence, having been pursuing Southampton right-back Tino Livramento, although they have recently hit a stalemate in their swoop for the 20-year-old, who is being targeted as a back-up for Kieran Trippier.

Livramento is not the Magpies' only target at right-back, as Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo is said to be on their wishlist, while Eddie Howe has also considered strengthening on the opposite side, with AC Milan's Theo Hernandez currently being monitored.

In terms of the potential new signings at centre-back, Goncalo Inacio has emerged as a target, with Football Insider reporting they plan to sign the Portuguese defender for well below his release clause of €60m (£51.5m).

Howe may be tasked with bringing in more than one new option in that area of the pitch, as Jamaal Lascelles could be heading for the exit door, with multiple clubs now interested in luring the club captain away from St. James' Park this summer.

Newcastle feel the "time is right" to allow the 29-year-old to move on, and they have targeted a much younger replacement, with recent reports indicating the PIF are lining up a £45m move for Guehi.

However, Football Insider now report the Magpies may have to increase their offer if they are to stand a chance of signing the 22-year-old, as Crystal Palace are set to hold out for £60m, having hiked up their asking price after his recent England breakthrough.

While Howe is interested in bringing the centre-back to St. James' Park, the new asking price could dictate the player's future.

The manager wants to bring in more strength in depth ahead of next season, as he looks to build on a fourth-place finish in the 2022-23 campaign, but it remains to be seen whether he is willing to meet the huge asking price for the Crystal Palace star.

Is Marc Guehi going to Newcastle?

At the moment, the two clubs are some way apart in their valuation of the Englishman, with Newcastle's potential £45m offer far below Palace's £60m asking price, so there is a lot of work to do if the Magpies are to snap up his signature.

It is clear to see why Palace are holding out for such an astronomical fee, given that the 6 foot defender has been hailed as "incredible" by members of the media, and he put in some top performances last season.

The England international featured in 37 Premier League games last term, putting in a fantastic performance against AFC Bournemouth in May, winning all nine of the duels he contested, while Sofascore ranked him as Palace's best player in the following match against Fulham as well, showing he is capable of high level performances from week to week.

That said, Guehi is yet to justify a £60m price tag, and Newcastle should try and negotiate a deal for a lower fee.