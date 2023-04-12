Newcastle United are now ready to make a move for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, and he would be keen on a move to the Premier League, according to reports in Italy.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

With Newcastle currently third in the league and destined to be playing European football of some description next season, Eddie Howe has begun to run the rule over players to strengthen his squad in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies are in pole position for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, who is "eager to test himself" in Europe, which could give them an advantage in the race for his signature, ahead of West Ham United, who are also interested.

Joao Pedro is another player Howe has concrete interest in bringing to St. James Park this summer, and the manager could give the green light for a new offer, having failed with a £30m bid just under a year ago.

According to a report from Milan Web (via Sport Witness), Newcastle are ready to make an offer worth up to €30m (£26.4m) for Brozovic, which could well be accepted by Inter, who are planning to reinvest in their squad.

The player himself is seemingly keen on the idea, as the report states he "could be very attracted" by a move to the Premier League, particularly if the Magpies manage to qualify for the Champions League.

The Serie A club aren't expected to make a big effort to keep the 30-year-old, as he has fallen down the pecking order somewhat at the San Siro, and Newcastle are strong contenders to win the race for his signature.

Should Newcastle sign Brozovic?

Howe has mainly focussed on bringing in young players since taking the reins at St. James' Park, with goalkeeper Nick Pope the only signing from last summer who is now at the age of 30.

As such, it is unusual for the Magpies to be linked with Brozovic. However, the manager may be keen on bringing in players with European experience ahead of next season, with the Croatian making 36 appearances in the Champions League throughout his career.

The maestro also demonstrated his ability to perform at the top level during the 2022 World Cup, being hailed as "incredible" by members of the media for his performance for Croatia against Canada.

As such, the former Dinamo Zagreb man could be a very astute signing for Newcastle this summer, although due to his age, he should probably only be brought in on an initial two-year deal, with the option of an extra year.