Newcastle United have reportedly been boosted in their pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram after he turned down a move to Inter Milan.

Thuram on the move this summer?

The 25-year-old is enjoying an excellent season for the Bundesliga side, standing out as one of their most important players throughout the campaign. He has scored 12 goals in 22 league starts, as well as chipping in with three assists, not to mention averaging 3.2 shots per game.

Thuram's form has seen him linked with a move away from Monchengladbach during the summer transfer window, with a number of clubs believed to be eyeing him up. Newcastle are reportedly one of them, with the Magpies seeing him as someone who could add more firepower to a team that hasn't always been prolific this season, scoring 39 times in 26 league games.

Serie A giants Inter are also thought to be in the mix when it comes to trying to snap up the Frenchman at the end of the season, but a key update has now emerged regarding their pursuit of him.

Will striker pick Newcastle?

According to TuttoMercatoWeb [via Sport Witness], Thuram has "refused an offer" from Inter, acting as a clear boost for Newcastle in the process. He is out of contract at Monchengladbach this summer, meaning he will be able to leave on a free transfer if he doesn't extend his stay in Germany.

This update is certainly encouraging from a Magpies perspective, with Inter seemingly not appealing enough for Thuram to want to move there, potentially paving the way for a switch to St James' Park. He could be an outstanding signing if they manage to get a transfer over the line, with Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schafer calling him a "world-class striker".

Not only has he scored 43 goals in 128 appearances for Monchengladbach, but he has also won 10 caps for France, featuring five times for them as a substitute during the 2022 World Cup. He has proven pedigree and could be a significant and long-term upgrade on Callum Wilson, who is now 31 years of age and arguably not quite the force he once was.

Whether or not Thuram ends up picking Newcastle remains to be seen - Champions League qualification could ultimately prove pivotal - but this update can only be considered a positive, ahead of what could be a marquee piece of summer transfer business.