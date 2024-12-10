Newcastle United are now interested in signing a "clinical finisher" who could be available in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Newcastle transfer news

Although Eddie Howe may feel he needs to make some additions in January, in light of his side's disappointing campaign up to this point, the manager's transfer policy continues to be limited by the Premier League's financial rules.

When asked about an alleged £65m bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, the manager said: “Firstly, I don’t think any bid (for Guehi) reached that level (£65m). That is far in excess of what the reality was. Secondly, with PSR, there is no pot of money that we have sitting there waiting to be spent."

As such, Newcastle fans may be best advised not to have their expectations too high this January, despite the club's continual links to some top players in the Premier League and beyond. The Magpies will be all too aware of Bryan Mbeumo's abilities after his goal in the 4-2 defeat against Brentford last week, and there have been reports that a huge offer could be on the way, with Howe prioritising the signing of a right-winger.

As the uncertainty surrounding Alexander Isak's future continues to mount, the manager may also be tasked with bringing in a new striker, and there have now been reports linking Corinthians' Yuri Alberto with a move to St. James' Park.

According to The Boot Room, Alberto is on Newcastle's radar, but they may face competition for his signature from a number of other Premier League clubs, with Everton and Nottingham Forest also named as potential suitors.

The forward has admitted he has a "dream" of playing in the Premier League, while also saying there is a 50/50 chance he leaves Corinthians in January, meaning he could be available sooner rather than later.

Should the Brazilian club sanction his departure this winter, they would be looking to receive a fee of around £17m, having turned down a £14m bid from West Ham United over a year ago.

Alberto impressing in front of goal

The Brazilian has been capped for his national side on one occasion, and he poses a very impressive goal and assist record throughout his career so far.

Club Games played Goals Assists Santos 25 3 1 Internacional 85 31 5 Zenit 15 6 4 Corinthians 148 57 18

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has also been very complimentary of the 23-year-old in the past, saying he's a "complete forward" and praising his finishing in particular.

Of course, Newcastle's main priority should be to keep hold of Isak amid interest from a number of top clubs, but Alberto could be a brilliant acquisition this January, particularly considering he may be available for the relatively low price of just £17m.