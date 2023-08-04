Newcastle United are reportedly "in talks" with Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo over a summer move to St James' Park, but face stiff competition for his signature.

How old is Nicolo Zaniolo?

The Magpies are continuing to work on their summer transfer business, having already brought in the likes of Sandro Tanoli and Harvey Barnes from AC Milan and Leicester City respectively.

Another player who has been linked with joining Newcastle is Zaniolo, who only actually signed for Galatasaray in February, scoring five goals in ten Turkish Super Lig appearances.

The Italian is still only 24 years of age, and while he has suffered terrible luck with injuries over the years, including cruciate ligament damage, the hope is that he still has a long and successful career ahead of him.

Newcastle clearly see him as a potential strong signing in attacking midfield, perhaps proving to be a creative presence ahead of the likes of Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, and their interest doesn't appear to be going away any time soon.

Could Newcastle sign Nicolo Zaniolo?

According to Hurriyet [via Sport Witness], the Magpies remain "in talks" with Zanioli and his agents over a summer move to the club, but they are far from alone in looking to snap him up.

Juventus and Milan are mentioned in the same breath, while there is also interest from Saudi Arabia. Another unnamed Premier League team are believed to be in the hunt to sign the Italy international, too.

There is an obvious risk element when it comes to the Magpies possibly sign Zaniolo this summer, considering the injury troubles he has had down the years. Bringing him in on a long-term deal wouldn't necessarily be the most sensible thing, but if the medical experts believed he has overcome the worst of his issues, he could be a fantastic signing on a medium length deal.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an impressive spell at Roma, scoring 24 goals and registering 18 assists in 128 appearances, with club legend Daniel De Rossi once saying of him:

"He has an incredible natural physique for someone who is only 19 and also has great technical quality. In my opinion, as perhaps with everyone now, he is already a very good player – and can become a great one."

Whether Galatasaray are willing to sell Zaniolo so soon remains to be seen, but if his head is turned by a move to the Premier League, they could find it difficult to keep hold of an unhappy player.

Having lots of midfield options is vital for Newcastle, as they get ready to battle across four different competitions in 2023/24, and the ex-Roma man could dovetail beautifully with Tonali and Bruno in an eye-catching midfield, as well as providing great competition for the likes of Joelinton in that advanced left-sided role.

The fact that Zaniolo can play as centre forward and even out wide is an added bonus for Eddie, strengthening his options in the final third at the same time as in midfield, and injuries aside, it is a no-brainer of a signing, and one that could be a statement of intent if they beat some European giants to his signature.