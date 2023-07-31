Newcastle United are now tracking Red Bull Salzburg defender Oumar Solet, who has recently admitted he is excited by the prospect of playing in the Premier League, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

Eddie Howe is clearly still keen to bolster his backline, given that Newcastle have been linked with a number of new defenders in recent weeks, including Southampton's Tino Livramento, with a fresh swoop for the right-back now on the cards.

In terms of new centre-backs, the Magpies are running the rule over Blackburn Rovers' Ashley Phillips, with the £2m release clause in the 18-year-old's contract set to become active on Friday, however they are set to face competition for his signature from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Solet is now also emerging as a transfer target for Newcastle, but they are not the only Premier League club tracking the RB Salzburg defender, with Everton also in the mix for his signature.

A whole host of European clubs are said to be interested in the centre-back, including Inter Milan and Torino, but he has made it clear that a move to the Premier League is of particular interest to him, saying:

"I have a lot of ambitions, to be honest. I’m just on my way - for sure the Premier League excites me a lot,"

"I feel it’s a league that I can perform in really well and it can bring me to the top. It’s probably the best league in the would. I feel if I have the chance it’s going to help make me become the top player I want to be.

"That’s exactly what I need for the next step. I’m a challenger, a competitor, a winner. I have big ambitions in football and outside football. I want to be a really big player."

As such, the Magpies should be well-placed to win the race for the Frenchman, should their interest become more concrete over the next few weeks.

Who is Oumar Solet?

The 23-year-old defender initially made his breakthrough with French side Stade Lavallois, before making a move to Lyon, however he failed to hold down a consistent spot in the starting XI, making just four first-team appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Since then, however, the Melun-born ace has managed to cement his place as a vital player for RB Salzburg, making 80 appearances for the Austrian side, where he has predominantly featured in the centre of defence, although he can also play in defensive midfield.

At 6 foot 3, the former Lyon man is an imposing figure at the back, and he has been hailed as "dominant" by journalist Ph Ouggourini, who also claims he is an assured dribbler of the ball, who is capable of making assists.

The £5.8k-per-week defender is yet to prove himself in a major European league, but he has already made a total of nine appearances in the Champions League, and he could be a savvy signing for Newcastle.

Howe needs reinforcements for his backline, especially with European football on the line next season.