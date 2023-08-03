Newcastle United transfer target Oumar Solet is keen on a move to the Premier League this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

How much does Oumar Solet earn?

The £5,800-a-week-earning RB Salzburg defender has matured into an impressive player for his current club, producing strong performances in the back-line. In total, he has made 80 appearances, also winning numerous caps at youth team level for France, including two caps for the Under-20s.

Solet is currently contracted to Salzburg until the summer of 2025, and while there is no rush to sell him, his value could potentially start to diminish the more his deal edges towards its expiry date. For that reason, a summer move away looks far from out of the question, as Newcastle have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old.

The Magpies appear to be looking for a new centre-back partner for Sven Botman - one who can come in as a younger upgrade on Fabian Schar, who remains a good squad player - and a new update has now emerged regarding a potential move to St James' Park.

Could Newcastle sign Oumar Solet?

Speaking on NUFC Matters, via NUFC Blog, Jacobs gave his thoughts on the current situation surrounding Solet, revealing that the Salzburg man dreams of playing in the Premier League:

"I would keep an eye on a player at Salzburg called Oumar Solet. He is on Newcastle’s radar and he would like to play in the Premier League. He’s in his early 20s, he’s very physical, 6 ft 4, that’s a name Newcastle have on their radar."

Solet is someone who could be an ideal signing for Newcastle this summer, fitting exactly the right profile for the type of player they are looking to bring in.

At 23, he has years ahead of him top further learn his trade, hitting his peak years further down the line, and his giant stature makes him a dominant force in the air alongside Botman. Last season, he averaged an incredible 5.5 clearances per game in the Europa League across two appearances, as well as two interceptions per match, so he is truly an out and out defender.

It is also worth stressing however that Solet averaged a 94.4% pass completion in that competition, and 86.4% in four Champions League matches before Salzburg's elimination midway through the season, so he is clearly more than adept with the ball at his feet, which is sure to appeal to Eddie Howe.

Newcastle signing a new centre-back has to be at the top of their priorities this summer, with Schar undoubtedly a good servant, but now an ageing player who can be improved upon. For the Magpies to go up another gear in 2023/24, an element of ruthlessness is needed from Howe, in terms of turning some starters last season into squad players, with the Swiss star, Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn all arguably falling into that bracket.

They can all continue to get lots of minutes under their belt, as Newcastle battle across four different competitions, with squad depth a massive part of the Magpies potential success in the coming months, allowing players to stay fresh through rotation ahead of a busy schedule.