Newcastle United are believed to be "monitoring" Raphinha's situation at Barcelona ahead of a possible summer move, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Is Raphinha impressing at Barcelona?

The 24-year-old moved to the Camp Nou from Leeds United last summer, with the Brazilian finding it too hard to turn down one of Europe's biggest clubs. He hasn't necessarily set the world alight during his first year in a Barca shirt, but he has still scored seven goals and chipped in with six assists in 30 La Liga appearances, helping them to title glory in the process.

It could be argued that more was required from him when he arrived, however, given his reputation at the time, and it could even be that Xavi is happy to see him leave at the end of the season. With Newcastle potentially looking like having a big summer in the transfer market, especially if they qualify for the Champions League, it looks as though they may turn to the winger.

Could Newcastle snap up Raphinha this summer?

Writing for Football Insider, O'Rourke claimed that the Magpies are keeping an eye on Raphinha's situation, should Barca be willing to listen to offers:

"It is my understanding that Newcastle are also monitoring Raphinha's situation at Barcelona. Eddie Howe is a huge admirer of the 26-year-old winger and views him as a direct upgrade to his starting XI at St James’ Park. "Newcastle have previously considered a move for Raphinha but a move is viewed as more realistic this summer because of the club’s imminent qualification for the Champions League. "Raphinha is open to a Premier League return if forced out by Barcelona, but only to a team competing in the Champions League. Newcastle are willing to meet the £50-60million asking price set by Barcelona."

Raphinha could be a brilliant signing by Newcastle if they are able to sign him this summer, possessing the pace, trickery and unpredictability that can be a nightmare to play against.

The five-goal and 16-cap Brazil international is a proven Premier League player, registering 29 goal contributions (17 goals and 12 assists) in 67 appearances in the competition, while former Leeds teammate Dan James once described him as a "magician" of a footballer.

Raphinha could jump at the chance to be a star man at St James' Park, possibly even be viewed as an upgrade on Miguel Almiron despite the excellent season he has enjoyed for Newcastle, and he would instantly enhance the squad depth at Eddie Howe's disposal.