Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a summer move for exciting Lyon youngster Rayan Cherki during the summer transfer window.

How is Cherki doing this season?

The 19-year-old is a hugely talented young player who is already makes waves in France, becoming a key member of Lyon's attacking unit. This season, he has scored three goals and registered four assists in 25 Ligue 1 appearances, as his stock continues to rise.

Cherki is someone who is unlikely to remain at his current club for too much longer, with bigger teams possibly circling ahead of the summer window. Paris Saint-Germain are one of those sides in question and Kylian Mbappe has endorsed the teenager in the past, which highlights his potential. His current deal expires at the end of next season.

Now, it looks as though Newcastle could look to snap him up, following a new update.

Could youngster be off to Newcastle?

According to L'Equipe [via Sport Witness], the Magpies are ready to "get active" with regards to the possible signing of Cherki this summer. Eddie Howe sees him as a strong option to bring in and bolster his squad, ahead of what could be a very productive window for the club.

It is stated that the player himself would rather join PSG, however, with the lure of playing alongside Mbappe something that could be too big to ignore, so it may not be easy for Newcastle to get their man.

Cherki looks like a sublime talent - one who has been described as "incredible" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig - so the idea of him in a Magpies shirt next is mouthwatering. To already be such a key figure in a top league at such a young age says a lot about how good he is, and he should only improve in the coming years, as his all-round game matures both on and off the ball.

Newcastle could do with more squad depth moving forward, allowing Howe to rotate more effectively in the process, and Cherki could come in as a great option and someone who can become one of the first names on the team sheet over time. It is essential that competition for places gets more fierce all the time at St James' Park, allowing the Magpies to go up another gear next season and potentially even push for more of a title charge in the Premier League.