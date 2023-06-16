Newcastle United are keen on signing Sadio Mane and a report from Sport Bild, via TeamTalk, claims that a deal is doable for the forward as the Toon are willing to stump up his fee and extortionate wages.

What happened to Sadio Mane?

The forward currently plays for Bayern Munich in Germany but has only been with the club for one campaign so far. He joined the Bundesliga champions from Liverpool back at the beginning of the 2022/23 season, having set the Premier League alight with 111 goals in 237 starts for the Reds.

However, he wasn't given too much of an opportunity to do the same in the Bundesliga, with his new side giving him just 18 starts on their way to league title glory, albeit partially due to injury and a short ban for punching teammate Leroy Sane.

Mane still produced the goods though, with seven goals and five assists meaning his goal contribution rate hit double figures for a ninth consecutive campaign.

He was also given the chance to shine in the Champions League for Bayern and duly did so, playing in nine games for the club and producing three goals with one assist. That meant his goal contribution per 90 rate on the European stage stood at 0.65.

However, despite the player doing so well when he did get onto the field, it looks as though he could potentially be on the move again this summer window, perhaps due to the disputes in the Bayern dressing room.

A recent report has suggested Chelsea could be one of the sides that try and bring him to the Premier League, but the player himself seemed keen to stay in Germany with his current outfit.

A fresh report today though from Sport Bild, via TeamTalk, has suggested that Newcastle are still keeping tabs on the player and that they, with their new-found wealth, also have the capabilities to launch an official move for him.

It states that they would be willing to stump up the cash for both his potential transfer fee and weekly-wage at Bayern, which currently stands at around £360,000-a-week, while the player himself would find a St. James' Park move "attractive".

What is the value of Sadio Mane?

Mane cost Bayern about £35m when he made the move over from Liverpool, and CIES Football Observatory suggest that his value may be slightly less than that now, at around 30 million Euros (or £25.5m).

It could be worth that amount though for a player who former boss Jurgen Klopp labelled as a "machine" back when he played for Liverpool. If Newcastle want to challenge in the Champions League, then there aren't many around who have experience on the big stage and are proven goalscorers in the competition quite like Mane, who has 27 UCL goals and even bagged in the final of the competition back in 2018.