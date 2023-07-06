Newcastle United have "shown interest" in signing Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior, who could be allowed to leave on a loan deal this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

With Eddie Howe preparing for Champions League football next season, the manager has now identified Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze as a transfer target, however the likes of AC Milan, Arsenal and Liverpool are also said to be on his tracks.

The Magpies will have to fend off fierce competition to win the race for the Nigerian, but Howe will be well aware of the need to bring in a new winger, given Allan Saint-Maximin's uncertain future, amid interest from teams in the Saudi Pro League, as well as Everton and Crystal Palace.

Harvey Barnes could be brought in as a replacement for the Frenchman, with the PIF pursuing a move for the England international, who is valued at £40m by Leicester CIty, while Iling-Junior is also emerging as an option.

Newcastle were linked with a move for the 19-year-old back in March, alongside Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea, and there are still a number of top clubs vying for his signature.

That is according to Galetti, who recently told GiveMeSport that Juventus could sanction the youngster's departure this summer, but not on a permanent deal.

The journalist said: “Juventus, for sure, this summer will change something in this squad.

“Some players could leave on loan to grow and improve. Samuel Iling-Junior is one of them.

“He could leave Juventus on loan this summer, and many clubs have shown interest in him. From the Premier League, Manchester City, Newcastle, and Chelsea are monitoring his situation.”

Who is Samuel Iling-Junior?

The Juventus ace, who has stated himself that he is "similar" to Leroy Sane, was born in Islington, and made a number of appearances for Chelsea in the Under 18 Premier League, as well as the UEFA Youth League, before he made the switch to the Serie A.

Since then, the Englishman has risen through the ranks at the Allianz Stadium, making his first-team breakthrough last season, picking up one assist in the Champions League, after making a 20-minute cameo in his side;s 4-3 loss against Benfica.

Despite only receiving limited time on the pitch, the starlet received a 7.4 Sofascore rating, the highest of any Juventus player on the night, and he also made an instant impact in the Serie A, managing to score on his full debut for the club.

Fooball Scout Jacek Kulig has heaped praise on the youngster, describing him as a "flamboyant winger", while also outlining his key traits, which are his dribbling, pace, ball control and bravery.

It is still very early days in his career, but Iling-Junior is showing all the signs he could go on to be a top player, so it is exciting news that Newcastle are monitoring his situation.

That said, Howe will surely be hoping they can sign the £11k-per-week winger on a permanent deal, rather than on loan, as he could be a fantastic long-term replacement for Saint-Maximin.