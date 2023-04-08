Newcastle United are interested in completing the signing of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Will McTominay leave this summer?

The Magpies are thriving at the moment, with Eddie Howe's side getting over the disappointment of missing out on EFL Cup glory by strengthening their top-four chances in the Premier League. Wednesday's superb 5-1 win away to West Ham United was arguably one of their biggest statement victories of the campaign so far, with a return to the Champions League edging closer by the week.

Once the summer transfer window arrives, Newcastle will again hopefully be delving into the market and looking to make a number of key additions across the pitch. Midfield is one area that could arguably do with extra depth having seen departures in the winter window - and McTominay has recently been linked with a move to St James' Park.

The Scot has often found playing time hard to come by at United this season, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen's respective arrivals playing a part in him starting just nine league games in 2022/23.

Could McTominay join Newcastle?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones talked up Newcastle making a move for McTominay at the end of the season:

"Newcastle like Scott McTominay, but it's not because of his goal-scoring, but because they believe he’d be a really effective squad player. "They're looking to build this team towards becoming something that can hold themselves not just in the Premier League, but also start to establish themselves in Europe. "McTominay is a good player and he does turn in some good performances, but I still don't think we should get too excited because he scored a few goals."

This could be a really shrewd piece of business by Newcastle, with McTominay not necessarily an elite, world-class midfielder, but someone who can be a key cog in the machine. His performances for Scotland have also highlighted his technical ability, with two goals against Spain last month inspiring his country to a famous 2-0 win.

At 26, the United man should be coming into his prime and he has been hailed as "unbelievable" by Statman Dave in the past, while his box-to-box energy could provide Newcastle with an upgrade in the middle of the park. McTominay is averaging 2.1 clearances and 1.5 tackles per game in the league this season, whereas Sean Longstaff posts 0.8 and 1.3 in those respective departments.

Therefore, we think the fact that the Magpies are fans of the Scot should be met with positivity among the Toon fanbase.