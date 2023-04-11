Newcastle United have held talks with the agent of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ahead of a potential summer transfer swoop, according to a new report.

Who could Newcastle sign this summer?

Newcastle are clearly in the market for a new central midfielder this summer, having been linked to a number of players in that area of the pitch, with Manchester United's Scott McTominay still being monitored, although he could now cost as much as £50m.

The Magpies could also move for Leicester City ace Youri Tielemans, who will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, as a result of his contract expiring, although his wage demands are high, which could be a potential stumbling block.

Eddie Howe is known to have been interested in Milinkovic-Savic in the past, with a January report claiming the club were preparing a €60m (£53m) offer for the midfielder, and the manager could finally get his man in the summer.

According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Sport Witness) Newcastle could have an advantage in the race for the Serbian, having already made contact with his agent, Mateja Kezman, about a potential summer move.

Lazio are now willing to listen to lower offers than the €100m (£88m) they were demanding last summer, as they do not wish to run the risk of losing him for free next year, when his current contract is set to expire.

However, the Magpies are not the only Premier League club in the race for the £75k-per-week earner's signature, as Arsenal and West Ham United are also interested, while Juventus and AC Milan are trying to keep him in the Serie A.

Would Milinkovic-Savic be a good signing for Newcastle?

The midfield maestro would be a real attacking threat for the Magpies, ranking in the 97th percentile for non-penalty goals per 90 in the past year, when compared to other central-midfielders, also placed in the same percentile for assists.

Hailed as a "monster" by members of the media, the Lazio star has proven himself over a number of years in the Serie A, remarkably managing to rack up 22 goal contributions in 37 games during the 21/22 campaign.

This season, the 28-year-old is once again impressing, averaging a 7.21 Sofascore match rating in the league, a higher figure than any Newcastle midfielder.

Milinkovic-Savic could be the perfect partner for Bruno Guimaraes in midfield next season, and the Magpies should undoubtedly look to secure his signature in the summer window.