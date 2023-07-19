Newcastle United are set to make a new and improved offer of £25m for Southampton right-back Tino Livramento, having previously had a £15m bid knocked back, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

Newcastle are still pursuing a number of targets this summer, with a deal for Harvey Barnes now "edging closer" to completion, according to journalist Tom Collomosse, while they have also allegedly submitted a bid of €95m (£82m) for Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

However, Sky Sports reporter Pete Graves has indicated that a new right-back is more of a priority for Eddie Howe, recently saying: "I think they're looking for defensive reinforcements. Some of the fans are confused as to why a left-back isn't a priority and I really think they're targeting a right-back.

"I think they want a right-back because if anything was to happen to Kieran Trippier, there isn't much cover at right-back. Javier Manquillo I think will be one of the players who may leave and move back to Spain."

As such, Livramento has emerged as a key target for the Magpies, having entered advanced talks with Southampton over a deal for the right-back at the end of June, and they could now be set to increase their original offer of £15m.

According to a report from Football Insider, Newcastle are ready to submit a new and improved offer of £25m for the defender, with their initial bid of £15m being turned down by the Saints, as it was deemed to be too low.

The full-back is one of Howe's top targets this summer, as he looks to bolster his defensive options, and he is willing to pay as much as £25m to get a deal over the line.

How good is Tino Livramento?

The 20-year-old's development was significantly stunted by a cruciate ligament rupture, which has ruled him out of contention for 43 games, meaning he missed almost all of the 2022-23 campaign, featuring for just 26 minutes in the Premier League.

However, the youngster does have some experience in the top flight, having made 28 league appearances in the 2021-22 season, during which time he managed to impress football scout Jacek Kulig.

After a solid performance against Manchester United, Kulig described the Southampton ace as an "absolute baller", while former manager Ralph Hassenhuttl has dubbed him a "serious player".

During his breakthrough season as a first-team player, the starlet often impressed on the front foot, scoring and completing two dribbles against Burnley, while he also managed to pick up an assist in a 2-0 win against Everton.

Gareth Southgate has previously spoken fondly about the full-back, praising him for his "excellent" start to the 2021-22 campaign, and his performances for Southampton indicate he could be in contention for an England call-up if he is able to reignite his form.

Although Kieran Trippier is likely to remain Newcastle's first-choice option, Livramento could be a fantastic long-term heir to the right-back, and he believes his body is now in "the best shape it has been" after returning from his cruciate ligament rupture.