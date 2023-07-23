Newcastle United have seen a fresh approach for highly-rated Southampton right-back Tino Livramento rejected, according to a new transfer update.

How old is Tino Livramento?

The Englishman is still just 20 years of age currently, but he has already made impressive strides in his career to date, having left Chelsea to join the Saints back in the summer of 2021.

Sadly, Livramento saw last season almost completely ruined after picking a cruciate ligament injury early in the campaign, and he proved to be a big loss, considering the south coast club were relegated from the Premier League down to the Championship.

The right-back has still made 34 appearances in total for Southampton, however, and when he has been available, he has looked liked an exciting prospect who can provide plenty of attacking thrust.

With the Saints no longer in the top flight, a number of key players will move on this summer, and Livramento is one of those who is widely expected to find a new club. Newcastle have consistently stood out as the favourites to snap him up and a new update really suggests that they are pushing hard to acquire his signature.

Could Newcastle sign Tino Livramento?

According to talkSPORT, Southampton have "turned down a new approach" from the Magpies, as they look to make the youngster their latest summer acquisition.

Newcastle are "keen to offer him a route back into the Premier League", and their latest offer is believed to be around £30m, but it has been swiftly rejected. Instead, Southampton want as much as £50m for his services, proving to be stubborn in the process.

Understandably, the report states that Livramento's current club "do not want to sell" him this summer, but there could come a point when they find it too difficult to turn down a bid.

Newcastle certainly aren't going to have things their own way here, and it is now a case of weighing up whether they believe the five-cap England Under-21 international is worth as much as £50m.

On the plus side, Livramento, who actually shares the same agent as new signing Harvey Barnes, is a young player with an enormous amount of long-term promise, being hailed as "excellent" by England manager Gareth Southgate, who may see him as part of his squad in the future.

The funds are also very much available for the Magpies to spend big in the transfer window, especially after qualifying for the Champions League, so it is a risk that is able to be taken. That being said, if there is suddenly a cheaper option out there that makes more sense - someone around the same age and with a similar profile to Livramento - Newcastle may consider walking away from the deal, especially as his aforementioned ACL injury could potentially have a negative impact on his career over time.

The positives do outweigh the negatives when it comes to Livramento, though, and if the Magpies manage to bring him in over the next few weeks, he would be viewed as an exciting addition who could be the natural heir to Kieran Tripper at right-back for many years to come.