Newcastle United are interested in signing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire this summer, according to reports.

What’s the latest Newcastle transfer news on Harry Maguire?

Eddie Howe and the Magpies are on the search for senior signings ahead of the 2023/24 season, with the club set for a return to the Champions League after a brilliant Premier League campaign.

Newcastle have already brought in teenage attacker Yankuba Minteh from Danish side Odense Boldklub, however, the promising talent will immediately head out on loan to Dutch side Feyenoord.

Another potential target is Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, with PIF thought to be in talks over a £50m move. It looks as if defensive reinforcements are also on the agenda at St James’ Park, with an update emerging on Maguire.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are in the race to sign Maguire, with the England international having a decision to make on his Old Trafford future.

Alongside Newcastle, Aston Villa and Tottenham are also keen on the defender as well as clubs overseas. Maguire is happy at Manchester United currently, however, he could drop further down the pecking order if Erik ten Hag signs a new defender.

How much did Harry Maguire cost Manchester United?

Maguire cost the Red Devils £80m back in 2019 in a world-record deal for a defender and is on £200,000-a-week.

Now 30 years of age, Maguire has made 175 appearances for United, scoring seven goals. He has scored two goals at St James’ Park, one for Leicester and one for United, winning eight of his 12 games against Newcastle and has come in for praise from Magpies star Kieran Trippier while on England duty last year.

“First, Harry’s a fantastic leader in our group, a big player in our group and to reach 50 caps is an amazing achievement. He’s had a good start to the tournament and I can only speak positively of him, the boys love him.

“I think he does his talking on the pitch and every time he has stepped out in that English shirt he has performed. So long may that continue and hopefully that means many more caps for Harry.”

He would bring plenty of experience to Howe’s side, should a move materialise, and with Champions League football on offer at St James’ Park, a move could appeal to the player, making this one to keep an eye on over the summer.