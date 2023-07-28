Newcastle United have reportedly set their sights on signing Galatasaray attacker Nicolo Zaniolo this summer.

What’s the latest Newcastle transfer news?

The Magpies, and by extension owners PIF, have already splashed the cash on two marquee signings to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Sandro Tonali was the first big-name player through the door, joining from AC Milan in a deal worth £55m, and it was recently confirmed that Harvey Barnes has signed from Leicester City at a cost of around £38m.

However, it doesn’t look as if those at St James’ Park plan on stopping there, with Champions League football on offer for the upcoming season. It appears as if Howe and Newcastle want to bring in a new full-back as they have had a £30m approach turned down by Southampton for Tino Livramento.

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is another who has been linked with a move north, whereas Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is another player of interest.

Further additions at the back and in midfielder could be on the cards, and by the looks of things, another signing in the final third may also be on the agenda, with speculation emerging over Zaniolo.

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Newcastle have set their sights on a move for Zaniolo. They claimed that polls and information have been gathering when it comes to the Galatasaray attacker, however, the Turkish side are reluctant to sell this summer.

The report adds that Zaniolo is attracting interest from a number of clubs in Italy, but say that Newcastle could complicate a possible return to Serie A.

Who is Nicolo Zaniolo?

Zaniolo is 24 years of age and is primarily an attacking midfielder who can also turn out on the right-hand side or as a second striker. The Italy international, who was labelled a wonderkid alongside Tonali back in 2019, spent time in Fiorentina and Inter Milan’s youth systems before moving to Roma in 2018.

He went on to make 128 senior appearances for Roma, scoring 24 times and providing 18 assists and only made the move to Galatasaray back in February.

Since then, Zaniolo has contributed to six goals in 12 appearances for his current employers, but it looks as if he is attracting interest once again.

Described as a “monster” by journalist Nick Mercadante, Zaniolo has also been linked with a move to Tottenham this summer, with Milliyet's Galatasaray correspondent Nevzat Dindar saying:

"Zaniolo is also evolving into a world star. English clubs for Zaniolo.

"It goes up to 30-35 million euros. At this point, Galatasaray does not take Juventus' offers seriously. Tottenham is the closest club to finish Zaniolo."

However, it looks as if Newcastle could soon join the race for the left-footed attacker, who would offer plenty of versatility to Howe’s squad.

During his career, Zaniolo has made 101 appearances as an attacking midfielder, 56 as a right-winger and 28 as a second striker, so he could prove to be a smart signing in what looks set to be a busy season for the Magpies, making this one to watch.