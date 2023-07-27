Newcastle United are thought to be interested in possibly signing Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

What’s the latest Newcastle transfer news?

The Magpies and Eddie Howe have already made two marquee signings this summer to bolster their squad ahead of the 2023/24 season which will include Champions League football.

Midfielder Sandro Tonali arrived from AC Milan in a deal worth £55m, whereas winger Harvey Barnes has recently signed from Leicester City at a cost thought to be in the region of £38m.

There could be more big-money additions on the cards at St James’ Park, though, with Southampton full-back Tino Livramento a target. Reports have claimed that the Saints want around £50m for the 20-year-old, whereas Newcastle have gone to £30m, and it looks as if Gravenberch is another target for Howe and co.

Journalist Rudy Galetti shared a transfer column on Tribal Football in the last 48 hours, revealing what he knows about Gravenberch’s future.

The reporter said that the midfielder wants to make the move to the Premier League and that Newcastle - who are still looking for a new midfielder - appreciate him a lot.

Serie A champions Napoli are also showing an interest, but Galetti added that there are no concrete talks going on with any side at this stage, so it could be one that develops next month ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Who is Ryan Gravenberch?

Gravenberch is 21 years of age and is primarily a central midfielder who can also play in a holding midfield role if needed. The Netherlands international progressed through Ajax’s academy and made 102 senior appearances for the club, contributing to 25 goals and winning five major honours.

He made the move to Bayern Munich last summer in a deal worth €18.5m and turned out on 33 occasions during his first season in Germany, helping the club win the Bundesliga and German Super Cup.

Valued at €30m by Transfermarkt, former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann had suggested that Gravenberch was "better than most other footballers" his age.

“He has my complete confidence. He also knows exactly what he needs to fit our style of play perfectly. He has everything a footballer needs. He has a fantastic dribble and can play out under the pressure.

“Ryan is better than most other footballers in Europe his age. You must have patience. This is Bayern Munich. You have to be better than the other players because there is no reason for me not to field the best.”

The midfielder picks up around £152,000-a-week with the German giants, and as per FBref, has even been compared to Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister over the past 12 months.

Howe currently has Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Isaac Hayden, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and even Jeff Hendrick on the books as holding or central midfield options heading into the new season, so Gravenberch could be viewed as a potential upgrade on a few of the current options, making this one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.