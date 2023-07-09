Newcastle United are exploring a move to sign Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney and are the favourites to secure his services, according to reports.

Are Newcastle signing Kieran Tierney?

The Magpies and Eddie Howe enjoyed a brilliant 2022/23 season, qualifying for the Champions League, and work has already been done in the transfer market to bolster the squad at St James’ Park ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

A move for teenage winger Yankuba Minteh has already been finalised, and the 18-year-old has been sent out on loan to Dutch side Feyenoord for the upcoming campaign.

Recently, the club have also secured a big-money move for Sandro Tonali from AC Milan. The central midfielder has arrived on Tyneside in a deal worth €64m, and it looks as if he could soon be joined by Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes.

Reports have suggested that Newcastle are set to beat both Aston Villa and West Ham to a deal for Barnes and are hopeful of finalising a move in the next week. Leicester want around £40m for Barnes, although the Magpies want to pay around £35m, but a fee is expected to be agreed.

Alongside Barnes, Tierney is another who has been linked with a move to join Howe’s side this summer, and a further update has now emerged.

According to Football Insider, the Magpies have made Tierney their top left-back target after another target, Antonee Robinson, signed a new deal with Fulham.

The report states that Newcastle are now exploring a move for Tierney and are in pole position to seal a deal. Howe is after a new attacking left-back with more pace to rival Dan Burn, however, Tierney has also been sounded out by treble-winners Manchester City.

Kieran Tierney’s career…

Tierney began his career at Celtic and progressed through the Parkhead academy, establishing himself as a first-team regular in Glasgow. The 26-year-old, who shares the same agent as Nick Pope, made 170 appearances for the Hoops and won 11 major honours with the club before moving to Arsenal in 2019.

Since then, the Scot has gone on to make 123 appearances for the Gunners, picking up a weekly wage of £120,000-a-week, so he could be a shrewd signing at St James’ Park to rival someone like Burn.

Described as an ‘absolute baller’ by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Tierney would provide more of an attacking threat than Burn as he has registered 51 assists for Celtic and Arsenal combined compared to Burn’s one assist in 60 Newcastle games.

As per FBref, Tierney also ranks in the top 8% of full-backs for passes into the final third and top 12% for through balls, compared to Burn’s 45% and 82% for those areas, showing he could be an upgrade on the Newcastle man in the final third.

He could well be open to a move as well after falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta last season following Oleksandr Zinchenko’s move to the Emirates, and it looks as if a move will be one to watch over the coming weeks, with talks planned between Tierney and Arteta.