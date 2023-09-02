Newcastle United have reportedly completed some last-minute transfer business, beating a number of Premier League rivals to the signing of one player.

Have Newcastle had a good summer?

The Magpies had a fantastic 2022/23 season, finishing fourth in the table and sealing a richly deserved return to the Champions League in the process.

However, the key was for them to kick on during the summer transfer window, bolster the squad and ensure it was primed for an assault across four different competitions.

Newcastle have done a good job in that respect, making several important signings, including the silky Sandro Tonali from AC Milan and the dangerous Harvey Barnes, who has traded Leicester City for St James' Park.

While it is vital that the Magpies improve the current team, it is also essential that they continue to build for the future, creating a dynasty in the same way Manchester City have down the years.

For that to happen, top young talent needs to come in - individuals who can blossom into stars over the time.

Have Newcastle signed Trevan Sanusi?

According to NUFC Blog, Newcastle pipped a number of rivals to the signing of highly rated Birmingham City teenager Trevan Sanusi on deadline day:

"Newcastle United have won the race to sign highly-rated winger Trevan Sanusi.

"As we revealed in an NUFC Blog exclusive back in July, Newcastle were confident of beating Premier League rivals Man Utd, Liverpool, Spurs and Man City to the youngster and we can now confirm that he’s all set to sign after Dan Ashworth pushed hard to bring him to St James’ Park.

"The skilful 16-year-old is one of the most sought-after youngsters in the country after rejecting a contract extension at Birmingham earlier this summer.

"He’s shone at youth level and was named in Birmingham’s senior squad for their Championship clash with Sheffield United back in May. Had he featured from the bench, he would’ve broken Jude Bellingham’s record as the Blues’ youngest ever player."

The fact that Sanusi has chosen Newcastle over the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool speaks volumes about the strides the club are making these days, with those rivals far more likely to have beaten them to the signing of youngsters in the past.

The Magpies really are going places under Eddie Howe, and the former Birmingham youngster clearly sees this as the best option for his development moving forward.

Sanusi is an extremely gifted winger who has been lauded by former coach Steve Spooner, who said of him after his match-winning performance against Everton's Under-21s last year:

"He is on his way through and is an exciting young talent who has just been away on an international camp. What a way to open your account with the Under-21s and what a way to make an impression by scoring the winning goal!"

The hope is that Sanusi will steadily mature as a footballer as the years pass, thriving in Newcastle's youth system, before eventually becoming a huge star who becomes a new hero at St James'. He will have to work hard for that to happen, but he is certainly one to watch.