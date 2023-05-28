Newcastle United are seen as a "concrete option" for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Has Tielemans been linked with Newcastle?

The Magpies face a massive summer ahead of them, in terms of making a number of influential signings who can help make them an even greater force. They have sealed a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, which could be huge when it comes to enticing top players to St James' Park, in what is such an exciting period at the club.

One area of the pitch that could certainly look to be strengthened is midfield, with more depth required and arguably someone who can start regularly alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton. Someone who has been linked with a move to Newcastle is Tielemans, who has been an impressive servant for Leicester down the years, scoring the winning goal in the 2021 FA Cup final.

The £35,000-a-week Belgian is out of contract at the King Power Stadium next month and he will almost certainly depart when his deal runs out.

Are Magpies still keen on Tielemans signing?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Galetti claimed that Tielemans is still a strong option to join Newcastle once the summer window opens, as is Foxes teammate James Maddison:

"It's a concrete option. Qualification for the next UEFA Champions League forces Newcastle to strengthen the midfield with quality, and Tielemans represents the ideal player for this together with Maddison."

Tielemans hasn't had his best season, which has no doubt played a part in Leicester's struggles in the Premier League, but he remains an excellent footballer who could excel at Newcastle with more superior players around him.

He has scored 28 goals and chipped in with 25 assists in 194 appearances for the Foxes, showing that he can provide end product from the middle of the park, but he is also a hard-working player who mucks in defensively, averaging 2.2 tackles in the league this season.

To have won 58 caps for a star-studded Belgium side also says a lot about the ability that Tielemans possesses, while Pep Guardiola has described him as a "top, top class" player in the past, further showing what an exciting signing he could be for Newcastle. These are the calibre of individuals needed this summer and he could be a great foil for Bruno and Joelinton, acting as an upgrade on Sean Longstaff, who has averaged 1.3 tackles per match and is less naturally gifted.