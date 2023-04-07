Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a move for Youri Tielemans during the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Will Tielemans leave Leicester this summer?

The Magpies are having a season to remember, with Eddie Howe's side pushing hard for a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League. They have exceeded the expectations that existed last summer, and with just 10 matches remaining in 2022/23, destiny is very much in their hands as they sit third in the table.

Regardless of where Newcastle finish in the Premier League, this summer is going to be a critical one as they look to make significant reinforcements all over the pitch. PIF's money will be available to spend on new signings as Eddie Howe looks to take his team up another level.

We think midfield is an area of the pitch that could do with an extra injection of magic, with a slight lack of depth in the middle of the park proving to be an issue at times. It looks as though the Magpies are targeting a top-quality Premier League figure, according to a new report.

Could Tielemans join Newcastle?

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are "interested in signing" Tielemans at the end of the season, with Arsenal also believed to be keen on him. The Belgian's wage demands are thought to be "high" but he is out of contract this summer and would therefore be available on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old could be an ideal addition at St James' Park this summer, given his wealth of Premier League experience to the team. He also has big-game experience having won the FA Cup with the Foxes in 2021, playing a starring role as he netted the winning goal. With a European campaign beckoning next season, there is plenty the Belgian could offer Howe on this basis alone.

He has scored 21 goals and registered 20 assists for Leicester in the top flight in 143 appearances, and the "outstanding" ace has also been described as "one of Europe’s top midfielders" by Brendan Rodgers in the past.

Tielemans possesses a steady flow of end product from midfield as well as an ability to cover ground and provide effective off-the-ball work - he has averaged 2.1 tackles per game in the league this season and could be someone who takes Newcastle up another gear and becomes a new favourite at St James'.

The fact that he is available on a free transfer is an added bonus, and with a fee not required, it gives the Magpies more leeway in terms of giving him the wages he craves.

So if he is capable of replicating the form he has shown for Leicester in recent seasons, there is no reason he can't continue to flourish and elevate his own game on Tyneside from next term.