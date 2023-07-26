Newcastle United are still interested in bringing in Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this summer, according to a new report.

What’s the latest transfer news on Kieran Tierney?

The Magpies and Eddie Howe have been busy so far this summer, making three new signings ahead of the 2023/24 season as they prepare for Champions League action.

First to arrive was winger Yankuba Minteh from Danish side Odense, however, the teenager has since been sent out on loan to Feyenoord for the upcoming campaign.

Midfielder Sandro Tonali was the first big-money signing from AC Milan, and the Italian has recently been joined by winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester City. In total, Newcastle have spent just under £100m (€116m), but it looks as if further additions could be on the cards.

At full-back, Southampton’s Tino Livramento has been linked with a move to St James’ Park, however, the Saints are looking to receive £50m for his services, whereas Newcastle made an approach worth around £30m.

Another defender who is thought to be on the radar is Tierney, however, since reports earlier in the window claimed Newcastle were in pole position to sign the Scot, speculation has gone relatively quiet.

The Evening Standard shared a story on Tierney in the last 48 hours, though, claiming he is attracting interest from a number of clubs but only naming Newcastle, and by extension owners PIF, as one of the sides who are still keen.

However, the full-back isn’t desperate to leave the Emirates Stadium and has admitted he would leave any decision to the Gunners.

"It’s not really up to me. I’m happy, I’m working hard every day and getting minutes. I’m just trying to do as well as I can.

"You can’t play every single game, every single season, every single year. I don’t expect that and I still made a lot of appearances last year."

How much could Kieran Tierney cost?

At the beginning of the summer, it was believed that Arsenal would look for a figure in excess of £30m for the left-back, so he could be viewed as a slightly cheaper alternative to Livramento.

Described as a "top-level" player by Stan Collymore, Tierney picks up a weekly wage of £120,000-a-week and actually shares the same agent as Nick Pope, something which could help in any potential transfer talks.

He could bring more of an attacking threat to Howe’s side, with Dan Burn cementing himself as Newcastle’s first-choice left-back last season. However, the 31-year-old has mainly plied his trade as a centre-back throughout his career and has contributed to 23 goals in 432 appearances during his career, whereas Tierney boasts 64 goal contributions in 295 games, with plenty of those coming for Celtic.

Tierney also has an impressive record against Newcastle, winning all three meetings he has featured in against the Magpies, and by the looks of things, a move for the Arsenal defender could be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks. Who knows, it may well be a deal that gathers pace later in the window, especially if Newcastle continue to struggle to sign Livramento.