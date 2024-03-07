After a season to forget in the Premier League, Newcastle United must go again this summer and make up for previous mistakes in the transfer market by solving the current problems in Eddie Howe's squad. And there may not be a better way to do that than by welcoming a Premier League champion.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies, of course, had a summer to forget last time out, signing Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento, Harvey Barnes and Lewis Hall. In a disastrous campaign, Tonali was almost instantly handed a lengthy ban for breaching betting rules and has only just been allowed to return to training, Barnes has struggled with injuries and Hall has struggled to win the faith of Howe. As we approach the end of the season, Livramento is the only summer arrival to have made a truly positive impact.

As they look ahead to the forthcoming summer window, the Magpies will have to act without Dan Ashworth, who has been placed on gardening leave amid rumours of a move to Manchester United. the Old Trafford-bound sporting director could miss one of Newcastle's smartest coups yet, however.

According to Football Transfers, Howe and Newcastle are preparing a move for Oleksandr Zinchenko, who Arsenal value at €45m (£39m) this summer. Those at St James' Park aren't the only interested party either, with Bayern Munich also reportedly eyeing a move for the left-back in an attempt to replace Alphonso Davies, who currently looks on course to become a Real Madrid player sooner rather than later.

Howe reportedly wants to strengthen his defence and signing a Premier League winner in Zinchenko would certainly be a place to start. As Newcastle look to make their return to European football next season, the Arsenal left-back could be one to watch this summer.

"Perfectionist" Zinchenko is better than Burn

Not only would Zinchenko bring winning experience to the current Newcastle side, but he'd also be an undoubted upgrade on Dan Burn, who has struggled at times this season. The Ukraine international and multiple time league winner, for just £39m, would be one of the bargains of the summer, as his stats show.

Stats (via FBref) Oleksandr Zinchenko Dan Burn Progressive Carries 35 12 Progressive Passes 193 59 Tackles Won 27 22 Key Passes 24 8

That said, it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta would sanction such a departure away from The Emirates this summer. The Arsenal boss was full of praise for Zinchenko when he arrived in North London in 2022, saying via Squawka: “First of all, his mentality. He’s used to winning – winning is the only thing and winning in the right way.

“He’s a perfectionist and a really demanding boy, I know him so well, and after that he brings qualities that we didn’t have in the squad. He gives us a different option to play within the role in different spaces, and I’m really happy to have him.”

In what could be a busy summer, Newcastle would be wise to target a player of Zinchenko's calibre as they look to upgrade on Burn and add some experience to Howe's side.