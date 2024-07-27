Newcastle United are believed to be preparing a new-and-improved offer for a "simply brilliant" player this summer, according to a new update emerging from Italy.

Newcastle transfer news

Magpies supporters will no doubt be excited by the list of players being linked with moves to the club this summer as Eddie Howe looks to take his squad to the next level, ensuring they have an improved Premier League season next time around.

One key position that Newcastle appear to be keen on strengthening is right-wing, with upgrades on Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy required, especially in terms of delivering better end product. Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has emerged as a primary candidate to move to St James' Park, with a summer exit from Stamford Bridge increasingly on the cards.

Former Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres has also been linked with a switch to the Magpies, with the Spaniard not necessarily considered a key starter for Barcelona, particularly following the emergence of Lamine Yamal. Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville has also been mentioned as a target.

The heart of Newcastle's backline looks depleted currently, especially with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles long-term injury absentees. Chelsea ace Trevoh Chalobah has been backed to boost the defensive options at Howe's disposal. He can also play at right-back, so could even be looked at as an upgrade on the ageing Kieran Trippier.

Newcastle preparing new offer for "simply brilliant" ace

According to Gazzetta dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are set to increase their offer for Milan centre-back Malick Thiaw, with the Italian giants wanting €40m (£33.8m) for his services.

The Magpies reportedly have "concrete interest" in the 22-year-old and are now ready to "raise the stakes" in order to acquire his signature in the current transfer window. It is also thought that both clubs are "in favour" of a deal.

Thiaw has the potential to be a fantastic signing for Newcastle if a move goes through, considering he is a young defender who has already achieved so much in his career, making 54 appearances for Milan and winning three caps for Germany.

Meanwhile, football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described him as "simply brilliant", and Antonio Rudiger has heaped praise on his compatriot, saying after a 2023 friendly against Poland: "He surprised me. He started on the right foot and showed great personality. He played a really, really good game."

At 22, there is still so much more to come from Thiaw in his career. Last season, he averaged 2.6 clearances per game and enjoyed a 91.6% pass completion rate in Serie A last season. The latter tally is superior to any Newcastle defender in the Premier League in 2023/24, showing what he can offer the Toon defence, as well as the quality he possesses on the ball.

Granted, £33.8m isn't cheap, but given the German's long-term potential, he could end up being a steal for the Magpies - especially if they can get him for anything less, which is hinted as a possibility in the Italian media.