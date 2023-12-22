Newcastle United are preparing a big-money offer for an "excellent" attacking player currently on the books of a European giant, according to a new transfer rumour.

Newcastle transfer news

The start of the January transfer window isn't far away now, and Eddie Howe could be desperate to make some new signings to add to his injury-hit squad.

Newcastle have been so unfortunate in the fitness department this season, having to make do without many important players at different times, while Sandro Tonali's 10-month suspension has also been a big blow that has only added to the woes.

The Magpies have certainly been linked with plenty of players in recent times, with individuals in various areas of the pitch potentially being targeted next month.

In defence, the likes of Goncalo Inacio and Piero Hincapie have been backed to join Newcastle, with the pair currently shining for Sporting CP and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

Kalvin Phillips continues to look like the Magpies' primary midfield target in January, as he aims to bring an end to a disappointing spell at Manchester City, while VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy is seen as someone who could boost Howe's attacking options moving forward.

Newcastle readying Matias Soule offer

According to Tuttosport [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are also readying a big offer for Juventus youngster Matias Soule, who is currently on loan at Frosinone.

The update states that the Magpies are "ready to put €25m (£21.6m) on the table" and make a move for the 20-year-old, with a recent report suggesting Newcastle are the frontrunners to snap him up.

Juventus are willing to wait until the end of the season to part ways with Soule, however, due to him currently enjoying his loan spell.

He could be a strong signing by Newcastle if they strike a deal in one of the upcoming transfer windows, though, with Frosinone manager Eusebio Di Francesco hailing him last month, saying:

"In certain aspects, he resembles Berardi, but he must learn to shoot on goal more often. He doesn’t lack qualities and has excellent dribbling, but in the game, he needs to be more lucid when making his choices. My thought is that his talent should not be limited; with time and experience, he will improve in many aspects."

This season, Soule has scored goals six in 14 Serie A appearances, which is a good return for a side who are currently sitting 13th in the table, and he is a player who should only get better the more he matures in the coming years.

Whether Newcastle can strike a deal in January looks debatable given the player's loan situation, but even if they decide to wait until the summer, it is a move they should certainly consider.

Soule also has a combined tally of 10 caps for Argentina at youth level - seven for the Under-20s and three for the Under-16s - further showing what an exciting young prospect he is.