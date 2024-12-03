Newcastle United are eyeing a January move for a "future legend" of the game who's outperforming Fabian Schar this season, according to a new transfer rumour.

The Magpies continue to be linked with new signings, following a largely quiet summer overall, with Brighton striker Evan Ferguson reportedly being viewed as an option. The Irishman has scored a hat-trick against them in the past, and given his lack of playing time for the Seagulls, a switch to St James' Park could appeal to him.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's out-of-favour winger Mykhailo Mudryk has also been mentioned as a transfer target for Newcastle, with a loan move in January seen as a possibility. Given the fact that Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes are already strong options on the left wing, it would arguably be a surprise to see him come in, though.

Real Sociedad wide man Takefusa Kubo is also thought to be of interest to the Magpies, with a number of Premier League clubs in contention to acquire his signature. He has scored three goals in La Liga this season and could help solve Eddie Howe's right-sided issue currently.

When it comes to Newcastle players who could leave the club soon, Kieran Trippier looks high up on the list of likely departures. The club are willing to listen to offers for the veteran right-back, suggesting that his time at the club is nearing its conclusion.

Newcastle want January move for "future legend"

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are interested in signing Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov in the January transfer window, having sent officials to watch him in action in the past. Tottenham are also in the mix to sign the 20-year-old, who is described in this new report as the "breakout star of Ligue 1" this season.

A new centre-back is needed at Newcastle, preferably in January, and if Marc Guehi proves to be too expensive, Khusanov could represent a cheaper and younger option.

The Uzbekistan international has become a key man for Lens, despite still being at such a tender age, and football talent scout Jacek Kulig has called him a "future legend" for his country.

Not only that, but Khusanov has already been enjoying a better season than Schar, with the table below outlining how he has outshone the Newcastle central defender in the main defensive metrics.

Khusanov vs. Schar in domestic leagues this season Khusanov Schar Appearances 11 11 Starts 9 11 Minutes played 796 928 Goals 0 1 Assists 0 0 Clearances per game 4.1 3.8 Aerial duel wins per game 2.3 2.0 Interceptions per game 2.2 1.5

At 20, there is still so much to come from the defender, so while he may not start regularly from the off, he could grow into a key player in a short space of time.