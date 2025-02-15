Newcastle United are among a host of "sharks" circling to sign an "elite" player in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Newcastle transfer news

A recent rumour has claimed that the Magpies actually once looked to sign Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah when he was still a teenager back in 2011, long before he became one of the best players in the world. It was a transfer that failed to materialise, though, acting as one that got away.

In terms of new potential business for Newcastle, Paulo Dybala has emerged as a rumoured target, as they look to match his release clause at Roma this summer. The Argentine is now 31 years of age, however, and has never quite reached his potential, so there would be a risk in signing him despite his relatively cheap exit clause arond £10m.

Meanwhile, there has been plenty of talk surrounding Sandro Tonali's future at St James' Park, with a summer move to Juventus mooted in some quarters. Their current midfielder, Douglas Luiz, has been mentioned as being part of a swap deal involving the Magpies hero.

Victor Osimhen ended up not leaving Napoli on a permanent basis last summer, instead spending the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray, and he has also been talked about as a possible incoming at Newcastle at the end of the season. That surely depends on what happens with Alexander Isak, however, as they look to hold on to their star striker.

Newcastle pushing to sign "elite" player

According to A Bola [via Sport Witness], Newcastle will go back in for Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande this summer, having already sent scouts to watch him in the past, also holding talks for the £50m-rated defender in 2024.

The 21-year-old is wanted by a host of top clubs, however, with Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus all mentioned in the report.

A new centre-back has to be near the top of Eddie Howe's wishlist this summer, and in Diomande, he could have a wonderful option to bring in, having been described as an "elite" player by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The Ivorian's quality in possession is highlighted by his passing statistics this season, with the centre-back completing 94.5% of his passes in the Primeira Liga in 2024/25 to date.

In comparison, Dan Burn (90.7%) and Sven Botman (88.3%) are behind him in that area of their game, so Howe and Paul Mitchell may feel that he can make Newcastle a more technically superior team moving forward.