Newcastle United are believed to be in talks with an "incredible" player's agent over a move to St James' Park, according to a new transfer update.

Newcastle linked with striker

The Magpies came roaring back into form on Saturday afternoon, securing a fantastic 4-1 win at home to Chelsea in the Premier League, in what was an ideal return after the international break.

While clearly a brilliant result, it doesn't change the fact that Newcastle still need to be looking at making new signings in the January transfer window, with injuries hampering them so much this season.

Strike duo Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have both found themselves in and out of the team with fitness issues in 2023/24, and it looks as though a striker could be high up on Eddie Howe's wishlist.

VfB Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy is one player who has been linked with a move to Newcastle, with the 27-year-old enjoying a remarkable start to the season. The Magpies target has scored 15 goals in 10 Bundesliga appearances, only eight of which have been starts.

Newcastle in talks with Serhou Guirassy

According to an update from TEAMtalk, Newcastle are in talks with Guirassy's agent over a move to the club, as they look to get a deal over the line.

"TEAMtalk can confirm that Newcastle have begun the process of trying to bring Serhou Guirassy to the club and have spoken with the players’ agents and Stuttgart about the structure of a deal.

"Newcastle are set for a busy January as they look to strengthen their squad and cover a multitude of injuries and suspensions. Midfield and forward targets are on the club’s radar and they have already started to make moves on key targets such as Guirassy."

The report also goes on to add that Newcastle are "ready to pay the release clause in full", with £15m the amount needed to trigger it in January.

It really does look as though Guirassy is a genuine target for the Magpies, and his aforementioned record so far this season highlights what a spectacular signing he could be.

Granted, some players can simply go through purple patches and then struggle to replicate their previous brilliance, but Newcastle's potential new signing has 30 goals in 39 games for Stuttgart, as well as 30 in 53 Bundesliga outings in his career.

At 27, Guirassy is someone who has now been around for a long time, but is still young enough that he can still be a force for four or five years at the top level, at least.

Serhou Guirassy's key career stats Appearances Goals Bundesliga 53 30 Ligue 1 109 31

The injury records of Wilson and Isak are problematic for Newcastle, as they look to seal back-to-back top-four finishes in the Premier League, but acquiring the services of the Stuttgart ace could make life easier for Howe, making their absences less of a concern if they keep happening.

A release clause of only £15m is also low for someone currently in such impressive form, so it is difficult to find many negatives when it comes to the Magpies signing him.