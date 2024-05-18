Newcastle United are pushing to complete the signing of an "exceptional" Premier League player this summer, according to an update from reliable journalist Luke Edwards.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies continue to be linked with new signings in the summer transfer window, as Eddie Howe's side look to find another gear after a disappointing season at St James' Park overall.

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is one player who has been backed to complete a move to Newcastle should they feel the need to find an upgrade on Nick Pope at the end of the season, or at least provide strong competition for him.

At the other end of the pitch, Sevilla attacker Youssef En-Nesyri has emerged as a potential target for the Magpies, with West Ham also contenders to snap him up. He has scored 15 goals in 26 starts in La Liga this season, outlining the level of end product he could bring to Howe's team.

A new centre-back could also be required to add depth and make up for the loss of long-term absentees Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, while Fulham ace Tosin Adarabioyo could arrive on a free transfer from the Cottagers this season. However, Manchester United are also in the mix for him, so it may not be easy for Newcastle to get their man.

Newcastle pushing to sign "exceptional" ace

According to The Telegraph's Edwards, Newcastle want to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer, with the 26-year-old expected to leave Arsenal.

The report states that the Magpies are "pushing ahead with a deal" for the Englishman, with a £15m move mooted ahead of a "busy summer of ins and outs at St James’ Park".

Ramsdale has been a target for Newcastle for some time now, and given his current situation at Arsenal, it could be a match made in heaven. The England international has started just six Premier League games this season, with David Raya preferred by Mikel Arteta between the sticks, and warming the substitutes' bench is far from an ideal situation for someone with aspirations of playing at the European Championship this summer.

The £120,000-a-week ace may be going through a tough period, but that's not to say that he wouldn't be an excellent option for the Magpies, potentially being an upgrade on Pope, mainly in terms of playing the ball out from the back. Arteta has also heaped praise on his 'keeper in the past, saying:

"He’s been exceptional around the place with the situation. Like everybody. We love him more for sure. We have him every day. We know him, we know his character and we are really happy to have him. I don’t think I’m the one to answer the question about Aaron Ramsdale’s quality because I’m the one who signed him when everyone else was questioning that decision."

The move to Newcastle would surely appeal to Ramsdale, too, assuming Howe promises him more playing time, so it feels like a deal that will suit all parties as long as the price is right.