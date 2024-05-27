Newcastle United have held talks with a "very high-level" player ahead of a move to the club in the summer transfer window, according to a new transfer update.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies' season is over for another year, and once those at the club have enjoyed a well-earned breather, much focus will be on the transfer market and which players can take Eddie Howe's side to the next level.

Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly has emerged as a constant target in recent weeks, and Newcastle are reportedly confident that they will bring him in on a free transfer from the Cherries this summer. The same applies to Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, who is also a strong option to join on a free. It has even been claimed that Howe has personally persuaded him to move to St James' Park.

Another player who has been linked with a summer move to Newcastle is West Ham star Jarrod Bowen, who the Magpies have felt the wrath of in the past, with the England international scoring against them at St James' earlier this season. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also a potential addition, should the striker wish to depart Everton in the coming months.

It looks as though talented English talent is being looked at by Howe and PIF, with Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey another possible option for them, as they look to pounce on their rivals' PSR struggles and snap up one of their most prized assets.

Newcastle in talks with "very high-level" goalkeeper

According to a fresh report from The Northern Echo, Newcastle have held preliminary talks with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili over a summer move to the club.

The report says that "senior Magpies officials have discussed Mamardashvili’s situation with their counterparts at Valencia, and are lining up a formal offer for the 23-year-old Georgia international."

It does look as though Newcastle are keen on bringing in a new 'keeper this summer, perhaps no longer seeing Nick Pope as the perfect option between the sticks. Arsenal stopper Aaron Ramsdale has continually been linked with heading to the club, too.

In Mamardashvili, the Magpies could have a really exciting option, though, with one recent report claiming that £30m could be enough to get their man, hitting Valencia's potential asking price in the process. Legendary former Spain 'keeper Santiago Canizares has heaped praise on him in the past, saying:

"He’s a great goalkeeper, he’s a very high-level player. And then in addition to that he’s very young. Goalkeepers improve year on year, so I couldn’t tell you what level he could reach. If he keeps improving at the current rate, it’s impossible to say how good he could get. He could be a very interesting target for any European club. And then the position that his club are in mean that it’s natural that he’d be on the transfer market."

At just 23 years of age, Mamardashvili is still such a young player, but one who has already won 16 caps for Georgia and made 93 appearances in La Liga, and he looks like a shrewd choice for Newcastle.