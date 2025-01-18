Newcastle United have won nine matches on the trot across all competitions, on the cusp of advancing to the Carabao Cup and growing in confidence in the Premier League.

Riding on a six-match winning run in the Premier League, the Magpies remain outsiders in the title race but could start to ruffle some feathers if they maintain their extraordinary purple patch.

It's all going rather well. Just over a month ago, Eddie Howe's side reached a critical juncture after being defeated by Brentford at the Gtech, but they haven't ceded ground since and are firing on all cylinders, restored at the back and devastating up top.

Alexander Isak is not the only superstar at St. James' Park but he's certainly the one leading the charge, posting goals in each of his past eight top-flight fixtures as well as scoring at the Emirates in the Carabao Cup.

PIF simply have to recognise the exciting position that Newcastle have leapt into, and must now hand Howe and co some funds to invest in a new forward.

Why Newcastle could strengthen this month

Newcastle are understandably circumspect in regard to incomings, for they narrowly avoided breaching Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules during the summer, offloading some up-and-coming talent.

Efforts were made to bolster during the summer though, with bids lodged for centre-back Marc Guehi and Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, both rejected.

Right-wing is a lasting point of contention, though the urgency for a new signing has been mitigated by Jacob Murphy's fine form this term. Still, the 29-year-old is known to blow hot and cold and could do with a more prolific teammate to jockey with.

Well, with Miguel Almiron's £10m transfer to Atlanta United over in the US approaching finalisation, things could start to speed up over on Tyneside, with a Premier League sensation on the radar.

Newcastle lining up stunning deal

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle's chief scout is in London to 'run the rule' over Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, who has been one of the Premier League's standout forwards this season.

Before the festive period, it was revealed that Mbeumo, 25 is at the top of Howe's wishlist and that £50m has been put aside to claim the prized signature in January.

With Almiron headed for the exit, this is certainly one to keep an eye on. Brentford are adamant that their talisman is not for sale, but Newcastle present a compelling package for both parties.

Why Bryan Mbeumo would be the perfect signing

Is there a better signing to be made right now? Newcastle have been linked with Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, and he's a great player no doubt, but Mbeumo is throwing down with the best of them in the Premier League, and could be a masterful addition to complete the frontline.

Analyst Ben Mattinson has actually remarked that he's "one of the most efficient forwards in the Prem," and when looking at his incremental gains in front of goal since Brentford's promotion, you get the picture that Newcastle may be signing a winger who would not look out of place alongside Isak and Anthony Gordon.

In fact, he may actually come to outstrip the Three Lions star, proving himself to be Newcastle's finest and most transformational acquisition since Isak was welcomed in 2022, having left Real Sociedad for a club-record £63m fee.

Bryan Mbeumo - Premier League Stats Season Apps (starts) Goals Assists 24/25 21 (21) 13 3 23/24 25 (22) 9 6 22/23 38 (36) 9 8 21/22 35 (34) 4 7 Stats via Transfermarkt

Indeed, a deadly finisher, able passer and all-round menace when arcing inside from the right flank, Mbeumo has the goalscoring prowess to enhance a Newcastle side that is already showing signs of prosperity.

He also ranks among the top 15% of Premier League forwards this season for tackles and the top 8% for clearances per 90, as per FBref, underscoring a dynamic and tenacious attitude that aligns with the completeness and energy that Howe demands from his players.

Moreover, Mbeumo wouldn't just find himself competing with Isak for goals in the final third. Isak is one of the finest goalscorers in the game, with Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher actually hailing him as "the best striker in the Premier League right now" before the new year.

But his prowess comes from an ability to mix things up, make a positive impression across a number of duties. Isak has actually created eight big chances this season, more than any other centre-forward in the Premier League.

Gordon, too, is a slippery customer for opponents, built on an athletic and determined style that can inflict damage from a multitude of angles.

Mbeumo would only enhance this thriving system further. Barring Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka, there are arguably no better right-sided forwards competing in the Premier League right now, with the signing sure to maintain Newcastle's level and, perhaps, edge the Toon closer to silverware - should they fail to pick up a major honour already this season, that is.

So, Brentford appear unwilling to negotiate a deal for Mbeumo this winter, but Newcastle's decision to let Almiron head off for pastures new does suggest that Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell are gearing up to make their move before the current window slams shut.

This is a time for United to show their ambition, to impress upon English football their intent to knock the so-called 'big six' out of balance and usher in a new era.

It hasn't quite been plain sailing over the past few years, it was never going to be, but United are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the country at present and could convince their rivals of this fact, once and for all, with Mbeumo added to the mix, the finest signing since Isak.