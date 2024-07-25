Amid a frustrating transfer window so far, Newcastle United chiefs are now reportedly racing to sign a defensive reinforcement for Eddie Howe who is represented by the same agency as Kieran Trippier.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies and PIF were quick out of the blocks this summer, welcoming Lloyd Kelly on a free deal, but that has since been nothing more than somewhat of a false start. Since Kelly, Newcastle have only managed to sign John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachomidos, whilst selling prospects such as Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

For a side with some of the richest owners in the Premier League, it's been an incredibly disappointing window, which has perhaps been limited by the fear of breaking profit and sustainability rules. Nonetheless, given that the new campaign is now less than a month away from kicking off, things could yet ramp up at St James' Park on the transfer front.

The likes of Crysencio Summerville have recently been linked to the Tyneside club, but it could be a Premier League defender that the Magpies turn towards before anyone else. According to GiveMeSport, Newcastle chiefs are racing to sign Trevoh Chalobah in a deal worth a reported £30m this summer. Chelsea recently omitted their academy graduate from their pre-season tour in an attempt to force his exit in what could benefit Newcastle.

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, however, Newcastle aren't alone in their interest and now face a fight to secure Chalobah's signature without European football to offer. They may hope to gain an edge by using their relationship with the defender's agent, given that Trippier is represented by the same agency.

"Monster" Chalobah could compete with Schar and Botman

Signing Chalobah seems like business that Newcastle should be chasing this summer. For £30m, his arrival could far from break the bank or leave them in trouble with PSR.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's current stance means that the Magpies should be able to strike a fairly simple deal for the right price. If they reach an agreement with the Blues, then Howe could be getting a centre-back who would instantly compete with Sven Botman and Fabian Schar.

Premier League stats P90 23/24 (via FBref) Trevoh Chalobah Sven Botman Fabian Schar Progressive Passes 2.92 2.29 3.92 Tackles Won 1.13 0.85 0.71 Ball Recoveries 4.34 4.58 5.13 Aerial Duels Won 1.79 2.22 2.04

What's more, Chalobah's experience playing on the biggest stages is an invaluable trait for a side gunning for an instant return to European football. Described as a "monster" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, the Chelsea defender now has the chance to put his recent Stamford Bridge misery behind him and feature in Howe's backline in the coming season.